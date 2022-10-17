Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for House of the Dragon episode “The Green Council”

Another week means another batch of fresh House of the Dragon memes and while the latest episode was mostly setting up things to come, it still had plenty of moments that social media has thoughts on.

Before we jump into the chaos here is a warning that we will be discussing things that took place during episode nine so spoilers are a given. If you’re worried about being spoiled make sure that you’ve seen the episode before continuing on.

During the episode, we got to see the politics unfold as King Viserys’ death led to Alicent and the small council installing her son Aegon as the new King — of course, this wasn’t without contention.

As those who fought against this decision were slowly taken out Rhaenys escaped her imprisonment and rebelled in her own way which quickly cemented her as the MVP of the episode.

Of course, this wasn’t all that went down. There was also Aegon action, some title jealousy, and even a foot fetish that showed up. Here is all of the action covered by fans on social media.

Don’t f**k with Rhaenys.

SHE IS A LEGEND, SHE IS A ICON, SHE IS THE MOMENT #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/EAgVOoZ5b2 — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 17, 2022

Y’all are lucky my girl Rhaenys isn’t in the business of murder. She could’ve wiped y’all out packed in there like sardines😂😂 #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/bI7BWocXdm — bella (@yellowshoes123) October 17, 2022

She may be the queen that never was but tonight she was the bad bitch that Allicent will never be. #HouseOfTheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/cJBzb16MAH — about:blank 🪬 (@aboutblank80) October 17, 2022

As you’d expect, Larys’ fetish didn’t sit well with fans

ALICENT SELLING HER FEET FOR INFORMATION?? LMFAOOOOOOOOO THE GODS WONT LIKE THAT ALICENT #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/oSCNUMXF5e — aa 🔥 (@nanaaaxv) October 17, 2022

what the fuck did i just watch with alicunt and larys #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/RHUwe4WC29 — grace🐉 | team black🖤 (@khaleesidaemyra) October 17, 2022

that foot scene was worse than the red wedding#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/XPt8UjXN5U — Dizzyyyyy (@ayyitsdylan) October 17, 2022

The new King is here

Not even AEGON wants Aegon to rule WHAT ARE THEY FIGHTING FOR???? #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/2pPAvAcvR1 — misery (@_docinsane) October 17, 2022

Criston Cole just gets more hatable with each episode.

I’ve never met a more annoying character that I wanted dead like Criston Cole #houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/uh6pxFYTT1 — Venus (@venusianruler) October 17, 2022

WHY IS CRISTON COLE STILL AROUND WHY WHY WHY??? #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/l5HRqlfl9C — Yulli⁷ (@yullibby) October 17, 2022

How good was that Targaryen one night stand that this man is still holding on to a grudge nearly 20years later! Man let it go #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/3C58KnGHWA — Max (@IamMaxofMAB) October 17, 2022

The end is near…

Me when i know next week is the last episode before season 2 in 2024#HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/U0YaCY9Ge3 — HOTD (@Targaryen_Nail) October 17, 2022

While episode nine wasn’t the most action-packed episode to date, it appears that the finale will have you covered on that front. A new preview for the episode showcases all of the dragon action we should expect to see when it launches next week.

In the meantime, you can relive all the action by streaming House of the Dragon on HBO max now.