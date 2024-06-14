7 ‘Bridgerton’ characters we may never see again after season 3

Just as quickly as season 3 of Bridgerton arrived, it seemed to disappear even faster. While we might be to blame for binge-watching half the season in a day, it’s still always bittersweet to see our comfort characters leave once again — sometimes for good.

While we can usually expect the Bridgerton clan to return for upcoming seasons — except for Daphne and Simon — some characters are not nearly as lucky. Now that season 3 is over, and we might have to wait two more years until we get a new season protagonist (yes, two whole years), there is surely no harm in pointing out which characters will likely not return to the ton’s promenades in any upcoming social seasons. Here are our guesses.

Cressida Cowper

Season 3 was quite a ride for Miss Cressida Cowper. Whereas I once believed she might get a redemption arc due to her newfound friendship with Eloise, it turns out she went in the opposite direction. Cressida had plenty of chances to change her ways, her ambition, and her arrogance, but understandably, desperation spoke louder, and she went against everything and everyone. As a result, her father sent her away to live with her ruthless and conservative aunt in Wales, and the last we see of her is her departure in the carriage.

Considering the Netflix adaptation has already made some creative alterations to Cressida’s story, we wouldn’t be entirely surprised if this season’s antagonist ended up not returning altogether, despite being quite important throughout all three seasons. Maybe this is goodbye forever, Miss Cowper. You’ll be missed (by me and me alone).

Lady and Lord Cowper

Continuing in the same vein as our first prediction, we might have seen the very last of Lady and Lord Cowper. While Lady Cowper had some redeeming qualities — even if she led a solitary lifestyle, always in fight-or-flight mode — we can’t say we’re exactly sad to see her go. As for Lord Cowper, his departure from the show is long overdue. If anything, we can almost understand Cressida’s motives purely because of the parents she had — especially her controlling and downright evil father. Begone — you will not be missed, old man.

Lady Tilly Arnold

One of the best additions to the season was undeniably Lady Tilly Arnold. Admittedly, fans haven’t been too interested in some of Benedict’s love interests, but Lady Arnold was simply interesting. She brought a completely new set of ideals that were very welcome in the traditional Regency-era setting. Plus, she was also rather important to Benedict’s storyline altogether.

Basically, we loved seeing her support Benedict’s bisexual awakening. Unfortunately, in the end, we see the two of them parting ways after she admitted to developing feelings for the Bridgerton kid — feelings he could not reciprocate, much to our surprise. This turn of events makes an appearance in season 4 quite unlikely, especially considering that Benedict’s past lovers have also, well… stayed in the past.

Lord Debling

In the original Julia Quinn books, Marina Thompson’s passing would have been the last straw to trigger Colin’s feelings for Penelope. However, Netflix’s adaptation took a different approach by introducing Lord Debling, whose biggest flaw was that he was a vegetarian. If we’re being honest, everyone kind of loved Lord Debling.

He was kind, understanding, independent, and he loved animals and plants. However, he wasn’t Colin Bridgerton, and for that reason, Penelope had to put a stop to his courting. Considering he was absent for the entire latter half of the season, it wouldn’t be too farfetched to assume he will also not return for season 4. Sadly so.

Walter Dundas

Hopefully, season 3 will be the last we’ll see of Walter Dundas. If you don’t recall who he is by his name alone, maybe his face will jog your memory. Or perhaps knowing he’s the annoying solicitor always meddling in Portia Featherington’s affairs will help. He continually doubts the legitimacy of Jack Featherington’s letter, which claims he’d leave the Featherington title and estate to one of the Featherington daughters’ heirs. In season 3, we see him constantly seeking out Portia and questioning her on the matter, understandably so. Nonetheless, now that the estate has an heir —Penelope and Colin’s son — we will hopefully see the very last of his annoying presence.

Dame Julia Andrews

Technically, we might not have seen Dame Julie Andrews’ face on the show, but we’ve been hearing her iconic narration in all three seasons. Andrews voiced Lady Whistledown before the ton discovered it was Penelope all along. Her elegant and distinctive voice read aloud Whistledown’s letters, full of gossip and intrigue.

In the very last episode, we see Penelope revealing her identity as Lady Whistledown to the ton at a ball, with Andrews’ voice progressively changing to Nicola Coughlan’s as Lady Whistledown officially becomes Penelope Featherington — Mayfair’s first journalist. While it is understandable that the journal entries will now be read by Penelope instead, we will surely miss the iconic voiceover by the Dame. Big shoes to fill for Coughlan, but we know she’ll do Lady Whistledown justice.

