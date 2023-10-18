7 stars we need to see hit the beach for a celebrity version of ‘Survivor’

A celebrity version of 'Survivor' is EXACTLY what we need in our lives.

Celebrity Big Brother was a smash hit, running for three seasons between 2018 and 2022 and starring individuals like Lamar Odom, Kandi Burruss, Ryan Lochte, James Maslow, Omarosa, and more, but Survivor superfans have been anxiously awaiting their turn for years.

With viewers yearning for a season of Celebrity Survivor for ages, causing loads and loads of chatter on Reddit about the never-been-seen-before series, lovers of the hit competition show have proposed stars that they think would thrive as soon as they hit the beach, from Ken Jeong to Jojo Siwa to Tom Holland and beyond.

Combining some popular Reddit responses with theories of our own, keep scrolling to see seven celebrities we want to compete in the inaugural season of Celebrity Survivor — fingers crossed that CBS can make it happen!

Ken Jeong

If there is one type of star that would be super dangerous on Celebrity Survivor, it is an actor or actress — trained to master the art of deception, they could be lying to your face 24/7, and you would have no idea!

Given how hilarious The Hangover star Ken Jeong is, he would be such a joy to watch compete for $1 million and the title of “Sole Survivor” (and he would be pretty dang good at it too) — no pun intended, but we could not envision a better individual to represent the acting Community!

Given his underwhelming height of five feet and five inches, as well as his lack of a strong physique, Jeong may struggle in the outplay portion of the game, however, we have no doubt that he could outwit and outlast his fellow castaways.

With superb acting skills that would help his social game, as well as unexpected brains that would help his strategic game (to the surprise of fans everywhere, Jeong attended Duke University and was a doctor before his acting career took off), we are certain that The Masked Singer judge would thrive on Celebrity Survivor.

Simone Biles

Opposite of Ken Jeong, someone who can definitely dominate the outplay portion of the game (even with her height of four feet and eight inches) is Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Receiving a total of 30 medals, the 26-year-old is the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history, proving that she is a true competitor — fingers crossed that this competitive nature would translate from the gym to the beach!

Aside from dominating in competitions (have you seen those muscles?), given that she is cute, kind, and seemingly innocent, we can see Biles backstabbing her tribemates by orchestrating blindsides that nobody sees coming.

With every season of Survivor having an athlete or two (think Ethan Zohn, Tyson Apostol, or Danny McCray), Biles would be the perfect one to try her luck on the inaugural season of Celebrity Survivor.

Jojo Siwa

Speaking of cute, kind, and seemingly innocent, Jojo Siwa is yet another star who would likely be a threat hiding in plain sight on Celebrity Survivor.

With her super bubbly personality, we have no doubt that the 20-year-old will build connections with her tribemates, making for a social game that is seriously unmatched.

In addition to this, with people often forgetting that Siwa was a professional dancer for several years, she could also dominate in the physical portion of the game, ultimately shocking her fellow castaways — she has already proven her strength on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test!

Speaking of, given that Siwa has been a part of Special Forces,The Masked Singer, Dancing With The Stars, and even more hit competition shows in the past, she would likely be willing to be add Celebrity Survivor to her list of credits.

Gordon Ramsay

Every season of Survivor needs a villain (think Sandra Diaz-Twine, Tony Vlachos, or Karla Cruz-Godoy), and is there anybody more cutthroat than world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsey?

Defined by his fiery temper (we all remember the “Idiot Sandwich” meme), Ramsey does not take orders from anybody but himself, so seeing him operate in a tribe environment would be incredibly interesting as a viewer. Would he be able to keep his cool, or would he become the pot-stirrer of Celebrity Survivor?

Nonetheless, we’re certain that Ramsey can cook up a mean meal using nothing but rice, fish, and coconuts — providing for the tribe in the food department, his fellow castaways would never want him to leave!

Sia

As we near the end of our list, we can’t help but include some Survivor superfans who know the ins and the outs of the hit competition series — with unmatched knowledge of the game itself, they are certain to succeed on Celebrity Survivor!

Popstar Sia is arguably the biggest Survivor superfan of all time, donating copious amounts of cash to her favorite castaways each and every season, dating all the way back to 2016. The “Cheap Thrills” singer has awarded castaways like Tai Trang, Joe Anglim, Rick Devens, Carson Garrett, Carolyn Wiger, and more the iconic “Sia Award” in the past, gifting them anywhere from $15,000 to $100,000.

Studying up on all of Survivor‘s more recent seasons, as well as communicating with castaways post-elimination, Sia is sure to have a leg up on her competition should she partake in Celebrity Survivor.

She may need to reach back out to Joe for some tips and tricks on how to be a challenge beast, or to Carson for the secret to being a puzzle master.

Tom Holland

Speaking of Survivor superfans, in an exclusive interview with Buzzfeed this past summer, Tom Holland revealed that he has become a huge fan of the beloved competition show, and that he “finished watching [his] first season of Survivor” just mere hours before filming.

In said interview, he revealed that he enjoys watching blindsides the most, and that “[he] can’t wait to start it again.”

We can’t help but wonder which season Holland watched that caused him to join the fandom. Surely it was Survivor: Pearl Islands, Survivor: Tocantins or Survivor: Cagayan, right?

Nonetheless, with his extensive Spider-Man training helping out his physical game, as well as his stellar acting skills helping out his social game, we would love to see the 27-year-old try his luck on Survivor (if he can find an ounce of free time somewhere in his busy schedule).

Perhaps he can even orchestrate a blindside of his own.

Jeff Probst

Last but certainly not least, what would the inaugural season of Celebrity Survivor be without longtime host and executive producer Jeff Probst giving the game a try?

Being a part of the hit competition series since its inaugural season back in 2001, Probst undoubtedly has the most Survivor knowledge out of any celebrity (or human being) on the planet, however, this could make him too big of target from the very beginning — if we were playing, we would want the king of Survivor gone ASAP!

Regardless, known for being cutthroat, consistently screaming at the contestants during challenges and shaming those who self-eliminate, we are certain that the 61-year-old would be an absolute force to be reckoned with throughout his journey on the show.

Until Celebrity Survivor makes its debut, tune into new episodes of Survivor every Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT on CBS to see the one and only Jeff Probst in action.