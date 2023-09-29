Where to watch ‘Survivor’ season 45: all streaming, broadcast, and cord-cutter options

A fresh season of Survivor is officially on the air, plunging a brand new set of contestants to Fiji, where’ they’ll compete for a $1,000,000 grand prize.

Well, mostly new. While the majority of the Survivor 45 lineup will be strangers to even longtime fans, one familiar face is making a return. Bruce Perreault, who initially competed in season 44 of the longstanding reality competition, is making a return for season 45, after sustaining an injury early on in his original season. Due to his lack of a proper go at the competition the first time around, host Jeff Probst invited the 46-year-old back for a fresh attempt.

He joins 17 other contestants on Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, where they’ll spend the next several months trying to survive both the wilderness and various challenges. Plenty of previous competitors have returned in former seasons of the show, but season 45 still marks a first for the program. Due to the ongoing SAG strike, and the recently resolved WGA strike, season 45 of Survivor is putting out extra-long episodes. This season will feature 90-minute episodes, instead of the usual 60, giving fans even more Survivor to enjoy.

Where to watch Survivor 45 on cable

Season 45 of Survivor aims to air weekly episodes on its usual channel, over on CBS. Anyone with a classic cable package should have access to the season, which aired its first episode on Sept. 27. More will follow each week on Wednesdays at 7pm CT or 8pm ET.

Survivor 45 on streaming

Image via Paramount Plus

For the cord-cutters among us, CBS may not be an option for the latest Survivor season. Instead, those with the typical library of subscriptions can head over to Paramount Plus, which currently has access to each of the show’s existing 44 seasons, along with episode 1 of 45. Fresh episodes will land on the streamer throughout the season, the day after they air on CBS.

Other cord-cutter options

Lulu tribe on ‘Survivor 45’

Easily the best route to enjoying season 45 of Survivor is Paramount Plus, but if you don’t have a subscription — and don’t want to shell out the cash to get one — the series is available through a few other streaming services. There’s a catch, however. Streamers like Prime Video and Hulu Plus Live TV offer CBS or Paramount Plus as part of their packages, but only if you’re currently enjoying a premier plan. None of the streamers offer access to CBS with their basic plans, which means you’ll be spending some extra cash no matter what. The only other option, for dedicated but poor Survivor fans, is to wait until the season has concluded, sign up for that free Paramount Plus trial, and knock the whole season out in a week.