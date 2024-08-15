’90 Day Fiance’: Are Rebecca and Zied still together?

The reality show 90 Day Fiancé is wild. Airing on TLC, it follows the plights of various couples, one of whom is always a foreign national looking to obtain a K-1 visa — a document available uniquely to foreign fiancés of United States citizens. The couples, therefore, have 90 days to marry each other from the time the foreigner enters America, hence the show’s name.

Recommended Videos

The fates of the featured couples’ relationships vary — some make a long-term success of their new lives together, others go their separate ways — and one of the pairs whose relationship got off to the rockiest of starts is season 8’s Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi (for starters, Rebecca was still legally married to her ex-husband at the time, which Zied’s culture strongly frowns upon).

Rebecca, a 49-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia, met Zied, a 27-year-old from Tunis, Tunisia, on Facebook. They made their first on-screen appearances on the show’s spin-off series, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, when the former traveled to Tunisia to meet the latter for the first time.

Their marriage was depicted on the main show in 2020 after Zied traveled to the United States. However, their chemistry was far from evident, Zied received a rude reception from Rebecca’s friends and family upon his arrival — being made to feel particularly unwelcome by her adult daughter, Tiffany — and, as per US Weekly, he struggled with the culture shock of moving countries.

But have the couple stood the test of time despite the odds seemingly being stacked against them?

How are Rebecca and Zied doing now?

Image via tlc_90day_rebecca/Instagram

Rather surprisingly, Rebecca and Zied are still together. Rebecca’s Instagram account is a great source for keeping up with their activities. As recently as June, she posted a picture of them enjoying a date night together.

Rebecca has, however, also caused controversy by using her Instagram account to request money from fans, and providing a link for them to donate to help her daughter win custody of her grandson. The controversy arose when she posted images of her lavish life, enjoying food in a fancy restaurant just days after the plea.

We wish Rebecca and Zied all the best in their future together.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy