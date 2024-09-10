‘90 Day Fiance’: What happened to Kara and Guillermo?

90 Day Fiance alums Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer experienced some highs and lows in their relationship — as seen in season nine of the TLC reality series — before eventually tying the knot in 2021. In 2024, however, rumors began swirling that the two were no longer together.

Kara, who is from Charlottesville, Virginia, was on a temporary job assignment in the Dominican Republic when she met Guillermo, a Venezuelan, who was then a 21-year-old waiter. She found him cute, and despite him being six years her junior, they exchanged numbers and began a friendship that blossomed into romance.

Kara moved to the country to be with her new love, and after eight months of living together, the couple were engaged. Their relationship was documented on 90 Day Fiance as Kara applied for a K-1 visa to bring Guillermo to the U.S.

The challenges in their relationship

Like any couple, Kara and Guillermo faced challenges in their relationship, one of them being the age difference. Kara called herself a “cougar” and “sugar mama,” referring to her fiance as her “sugar baby” and a “beautiful young boy,” which Guillermo didn’t appreciate.

“Calling me a toddler, or like a little kid, it’s so ridiculous. It pisses me off,” Guillermo said in the show, adding that his fiancee should be more respectful.

In one of the episodes, Kara and Guillermo were featured having a conversation with one of Kara’s ex-boyfriends, who revealed that he never trusted a woman again after Kara cheated on him. The fact that she could do that shocked Gullermo, and when Kara explained that she only remembered the incident when her ex mentioned it, all Guillermo had to say was, “damn.”

Knowing that Kara had cheated caused Guillermo to have trust issues, and it was brought up just a few days before their wedding. Despite their issues, the couple proceeded to marry in July 2021, and they welcomed a son named Nicolas in December 2022.

For several months afterward, Kara and Guillermo both shared glimpses of their happy family life on their respective social media accounts, but in early 2024, fans began speculating that they had separated or divorced.

Are Kara and Guillermo still together?

Photo via @karaleona/Instagram

Fans of the couple noticed that it had been months since Kara and Guillermo had appeared in each other’s Instagram posts. In early 2024, Guillermo went back to his home country of Venezuela to visit his family, but he didn’t travel with Kara or their son. Kara explained that she would have gone with Guillermo, but she had issues getting a visa, which prevented her from joining him.

Valentine’s Day came and went, but Guillermo still hadn’t returned. However, they posted a reel in February that seemingly squashed the breakup rumors. Still, it seems odd to some that Guillermo hasn’t been featured in any photos on Kara’s Instagram since the beginning of 2024.

In July, one user commented on Kara’s photo asking why Guillermo was absent from her posts, and the 90 Day Fiance alum replied that he was the one taking the photo. In September, a Reddit user, who claimed she was a server at a winery, said she talked to a “tipsy” Kara, who allegedly divulged that she and Guillermo were getting a divorce.

“They’ve been separated for months now, but are waiting until the next tell all to make the official announcement,” the user wrote. As of writing, Kara and Guillermo have neither confirmed nor denied the divorce rumors, and it remains to be seen whether or not the Reddit post is true.

