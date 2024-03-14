All ’90 Day Fiance’ couples still together, confirmed

90 Day Fiancé, is watched by millions, is a bona fide cultural phenomenon, and unlike many other reality TV shows has led to some genuine romance.
With 90 days on the clock, the show follows couples from different countries and even continents trying to settle into their relationships and struggling with being an international couple. While the series has provided viewers with a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring dramatic breakups and cultural clashes, some couples have managed to defy the odds and stay together long after the cameras stopped rolling.
Who’s still together?
Out of all the couples on the reality show, here are the 90 Day Fiancé cast who are still together, confirming that love can indeed conquer all
- Alan and Kirlyam Cox
- Mike and Aziza Eloshway
- Russ and Paola Mayfield
- Aya and Louis Gattone
- Danny and Amy Frishmuth
- Justin and Evelyn Halas
- Loren and Alexei Brovarnik
- Brett Otto and Dhiah de Arce
- Fernando and Carolina Verdini
- Mark and Nikki Shoemaker
- Kyle and Noon Huckabee
- Angela and Michael Ilesanmi
- Melanie and Devar Walters
- Aleksandra and Josh Strobel
- Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk
- Nicole and Mahmoud El Sherbiny
- Narkyia and Olulowo “Lowo” Lathan-Shodipe
- Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet
- David and Annie Toborowsky
- Josh and Aika Batterson
- Olga Koshimbetova and Steven Frend
- Anna and Mursel Campisi Mistanoglu
- Robert Springs and Anny Francisco
- Blake Abelard and Jasmin Lahtinen
- Yara Zara and Jovi Dufren
- Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi
- Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagaltan
- Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina
- Kobe Blaise and Emily Beiberly
- Guillermo and Kara Rojer
- Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes
- Bilal Hazziez and Shaheeda Sween
- Miona and Jibri Bell
- Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre
Evidently, many of the 90 Day Fiancé couples have been going strong, and despite the hurdles they’ve faced, are sticking through with love.