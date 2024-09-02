‘90 Day Fiancé’: What happened to Sophie’s mom?

90 Day Fiancé stars Sophie Sierra and Robert Warne had a romance that is fairly typical of the TLC reality franchise. But Sophie’s relationship with her mom Claire Cheshire also has more lows than highs and there is a lot that the reality show’s cameras haven’t shown.

Relatives play a huge role on 90 Day Fiancé since each couple introduces each other to their parents and sometimes, a cast member’s mom or dad can’t stand the person who is going to be their spouse. While fans know Sophie and Rob’s journey (and have some strong opinions about both of them), they will also want to get the full story about what’s been going on Sophie’s mom Claire.

What is going on with 90 Day Fiancé star Sophie Sierra’s mom Claire Cheshire?

While many have a hard relationship with a parent, hopefully that just means awkward Sunday dinners or holiday obligations. In the case of Sophie and Claire, things are much more volatile and heartbreaking. And while Sophie and Robert’s 90 Day Fiancé relationship is wild, what happened to Sophie’s mom is even more upsetting.

Sophie’s mom Claire was placed under arrest on May 10th, 2024. Starcasm reported that they have had a difficult relationship for a while. Sophie gave her mother a place to stay but told Claire she had to go because of an “increase in aggressive behavior.” When Sophie let her mom have $3,000, Claire kept asking for more money. Claire’s roomie Kaelin also saw Claire’s scary words and actions.

On May 8th, 2024, there was “a warrant for Claire’s arrest for Terroristic Threat Family Violence was applied for.” Then, on May 10th, after Claire allegedly said she would hurt herself and Sophie, she was arrested because of “a welfare concern.”

Sophie was worried about the safety and well-being of herself and her mom. Claire spent time in jail in Williamson County, Texas and, after five days, she was told to leave on May 16th, 2024. Although Claire’s charges ended up being dropped, it’s still an intense situation.

While this must have been disturbing for Sophie, Claire talked about the situation in vague terms on Instagram when she was out of jail. She mentioned her relationship with her child and said, “And one thing that will never ever change is how much I love my daughter and pray angels protect her.” She also talked about “gratitude” and the corny saying “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” While fans might expect her to apologize and try to make her relationship with Sophie better, Sophie’s mom said she “did nothing wrong.”

As many sources have pointed out, the mother and daughter view Sophie and Robert’s 90 Day Fiancé love story differently. Prior to Claire’s arrest, she posted a video of Sophie and Rob arguing on Instagram. As many know, even if they don’t star on a reality show about stressful long-distance engagements and marriages, if a close relative hates your partner, that might be the end of your interactions with them. Since Claire said Sophie “gaslit” her, it’s tough to imagine the two having a better bond at some point, and the story of Claire’s arrest is a sad one.

