’90 Day: The Last Resort’: Which couples worked things out and who went their separate ways?

New 90 Day Fiancé spin-off 90 Day: The Last Resort concluded last night — but not before fan favorite couples, after weeks of intensive therapy at the Florida Keys couples’ retreat, were forced to decide whether or not they wanted to walk down the aisle.

This was part of the (re)commitment ceremony – while not a real wedding, the ceremony was the marker of the end of the couples’ time at the resort, and participation was symbolic of whether or not they were able to finally resolve their differences that had plagued the cast members throughout their time on previous 90 Day shows.

After the previous episode saw an explosive physical fight between the cast on a boat trip — mainly between “Big” Ed and Jovi – over a secret guys’ night out to a strip, the stakes were as high as ever. Last night’s episode saw proposals, heartbreak, and divorce papers being ripped up — so who was successful, and who left the resort newly single?

Who decided to stay together in 90 Day: The Last Resort?

Photo via TLC

Angela and Michael re-affirmed their wedding vows, with Michael attending the ceremony virtually via video call from Nigeria due to travel restrictions — and included their own ceremonial act. Angela, who brought divorce papers to the resort to show Michael how serious she was about potentially splitting, ripped up the divorce papers, before jokingly reminding him that she can always file for new papers.

Ed and Liz started their ceremony with an awkward joke by Ed, about how lucky Liz is to have him. This didn’t go down so well with Liz or their fellow castmates, after the couple’s argument in the previous episode over Liz’s attempt to defend Ed during his altercation with Jovi. However, the mood was soon shifted by the couple confessing their love for one another, despite all that has happened between them, with both parties stating that their relationship has made them better parents to their own respective children from previous relationships.

Ed and Liz ended their vows on a high note, with both parties proposing to one another – first Ed, and then Liz, who previously revealed that she has brought a ring to the resort to pop the question with. It seems that the couple have been going strong since the ceremony, as Ed and Liz got married for real in August of this year.

Image via TLC

Despite Yara’s reservations over walking down the aisle, Jovi and Yara did commit to one another once more. After the butting heads over Jovi’s frequent flirtations with strippers, Jovi vowed to “work on communicating and building trust” with his wife, as well as “making [Yara] feel loved,” as she had been open in therapy about her insecurities, and the two embraced in a comforting hug.

Yara told Jovi that he was “a super loving husband and the best daddy in the world,” and vowed to “talk about my feelings without getting angry” at her husband. In their final scene, Jovi and Yara announced their plans to have another child, something which Yara was reluctant about earlier in the season due to their continuous relationship struggles. While both Yara and Jovi seem happier, Kalani stated in the confessional that she believes the couple — Jovi in particular — have a lot of work to do.

Who decided to split up for good?

Image via TLC

In the penultimate episode, Kalani and Asuelu split for good, with Kalani informing her now-former husband that she could not forgive his multiple cheating instances, and that she wants a divorce. Still, the couple did have a commitment ceremony of their own, in which they exchanged vows for a new era of their relationship. During the ceremony, Kalani wore an orange dress, which she said represented the sun setting on their marriage, as well as her walking off into the sunset alone.

During the ceremony, Kalani vowed to “commit to being a better friend to you and building a good friendship,” as well as “co-parent[ing] the best that I can with you,” referencing their two young sons. While Asuelu expressed that today was “the worst day of [his] life,” he vowed to begin to “appreciate what you have done for me,” before apologizing for his behavior. Kalani accepted his apology, and ended the ceremony with a hug.

One couple who did not make it down the aisle at all was Molly and Kelly, who were absent from the ceremony. After failing to put their differences aside during the therapy sessions, the couple decided to permanently part ways at the end of episode 8, packing their suitcases and leaving the resort early. In their last scene together, Molly apologized to Kelly for not being able to overcome their difficulties.