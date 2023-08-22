’90 Day: The Last Resort’: Jovi “blindsided” by Yara’s confession

On the 90 Day Fiancé resort, you can’t hide for long.

Monday’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort dropped a major bombshell for Jovi Dufren, when wife Yara Zaya revealed a long-held secret during a group trust exercise on the resort.

Prior to Yara’s confession, she stated she was “nervous” about telling her husband of three years about her secret, breaking down into tears in front of the rest of the cast. “Today’s a day about communication, so I just want to tell him already. I want to be fully committed to this process, that’s why we’re here. We’re not here to keep in secrets. So I’m ready.”

The Ukrainian native has a two-year-old daughter with American citizen Jovi, and opened up about their plans to have a second child together, and that she had previously told Jovi she wasn’t ready to expand their family.

This is where Yara’s secret was revealed. “I’ve been hiding from you, I’ve been taking birth control, and I didn’t tell you about that,” she admitted.

For a moment, Jovi was silent. “Why would you not tell me that?” he asked. “I feel like that’s something we should discuss, instead of going behind my back to do it.” Yara explained that she felt fearful of bringing a second child into an “unhealthy situation,” in the midst of their other relationship troubles. In the end, she decided it was better for Jovi to be “mad at me” than to continue keeping secrets from her husband.

Jovi appeared visibly offended by her reasoning for hiding this from him. “You think I’m gonna try and get you pregnant without having a plan together?” adding “I’m gonna try and get you pregnant when you don’t want to be pregnant.”

In a confessional, Jovi told Yara that her secret-keeping surprised him. “I really feel like you’ve blindsided me, and you shouldn’t have done this in front of everyone,” he said. What seemed to hurt him the most was revealing the secret in group therapy. “We should have done this in a private session [when] we’re just meeting the therapists. You need to be more considerate.”

“No. Blindsiding you, it’s a group therapy,” Yara responded. “That’s the whole point of the therapy.”

Between Yara’s reluctance to open up about family planning, and the couple’s differing views on revealing secrets to the rest of the group, it’s clear they have some serious communication issues.