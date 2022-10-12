While Kingdom Hearts is a franchise that gamers have cherished for more than two decades, the series is yet to receive a proper episodic adaption — but it seems that it was once planned, and now you can see it for yourself.

In a post to YouTube, director, writer, and producer Seth Kearsley has shared an 11-minute pilot for a scrapped Kingdom Hearts show that Disney were planning to release in the early 2000s.

Alongside the video, Kearsley shared a disclaimer that says he doesn’t intend to break copyright as he does not own the video or intend to profit from it, rather just show off work that he is extremely proud of.

“This is not without it’s flaws, which I have not doubt will be pointed out, but I was really proud of the story we were able to tell in the time we had. Setting up the entire premise of a series, and doing a ‘typical episode’ is a tall order. I feel like we pulled that off, and when they tested it with kids, it tested better than anything else they were testing in that round.”

Fans will recognize many of the voices in the video, as they are the same voice actors who play the iconic Disney characters in the Kingdom Hearts games. The pilot includes many of the most popular characters from the series including Sora, Donald, Goofy, and many more.

If you’re a big Kingdom Hearts fan who is eager to get a taste of what could have been, make sure you do so soon as it may not remain live on YouTube forever.