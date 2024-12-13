A beloved and much-missed TV drama is finally making a comeback on Hulu for pilot season

Reboots are all the rage which means one obvious fan-favorite is coming back to the forefront. After seven years off the air, Prison Break is returning in full force.

The thriller series starring Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell aired in 2005 and went on to have a prolific life afterward. Even though it only aired four seasons and a revival season, it had a second life on streaming and will now live again in a different form. According to Deadline, a new Prison Break series has been greenlit by Hulu for a pilot in lieu of a sixth season. Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James will be heading the project along with producers from the original series, Dawn Olmstead, Paul Scheuring, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz. This news is encouraging considering they’re moving forward with what seems to be an entirely new cast.

Miller, who portrayed the electrical engineer, Michael, publicly stated that he would not be officially returning to the role after five seasons and a television movie. For all intents and purposes, Michael’s story has been concluded. Purcell supported this decision by also backing away from any involvement in the project. The two actors have achieved cult status not just for Prison Break, but because of co-starring in The CW’s DC universe as Captain Cold and Heat Wave. Nostalgic fans may be reluctant to see an entirely new cast, but the Prison Break reboot will take place in the same universe, just with a different cast.

James has proven his aptitude for high-stakes family drama. As the co-creator of Mayans, he has developed a world where family dynamics are significant in a world of crime. It will certainly be interesting to see more stories take place in a world of government conspiracies, but it’ll take a lot of effort to show this series live up to the original.

Prison Break resonates with fans for a reason

Prison Break became a cult classic not just because of its high-concept premise, but the dynamics at the center of the story. The first season follows Michael Scofield who decides he is going to break his brother Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) out of prison after realizing that he is innocent of killing the Vice President’s brother.

A genius and engineer, Michael tattoos the blueprints of the prison on his body in code so he can sneak his brother out. Many things happen along the way that he never intends including befriending his cellmate and falling in love with the prison doctor, Sara Tancredi (Sarah Wayne Callies). The series charts the escape plans and what they will do once they get out. While the series only appears to have short-term applications, the show became popular because of the relationships. The two brothers at the center of Prison Break drive the series and it will be hard to replicate that in a reboot. Will a new series be able to make a character as intense and intelligent as Michael Scofield? The jury is still out. But based on curiosity alone, fans will likely turn into another season to see how this new show develops.

