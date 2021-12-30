The Book of Boba Fett premiered yesterday on Disney Plus and provided a solid platform for the rest of the show. Over the course of the first episode, we saw Fett settle in as Tatooine’s new Crime Lord and substantive flashbacks showing his escape from the Sarlacc, his armor being stolen by Jawas, and his enslavement by Tusken Raiders.

But, tucked away amidst all this was a low-key cameo from a prolific and much-loved voice actor who’s been in a load of films, shows, and games. The news came via sound designer David W. Collins, who revealed on Twitter that his “good buddy” stepped in to voice a small part.

This was the doomed Rodian prisoner, who’s voiced by none other than Sam Witwer. Witwer’s most prominent role is undoubtedly Darth Maul in The Clone Wars and Rebels, though he also voiced Starkiller in the non-canon The Force Awakens game. Beyond that he’s appeared in all the recent big-screen movies as background voices and can be heard in The Force Awakens, Rogue One, The Last Jedi, Solo, and The Rise of Skywalker.

This wasn’t the only subtle cameo in the first episode. Director and showrunner Robert Rodriguez also went before the camera, though you’re forgiven if you didn’t recognize him. He played the Trandoshan paying tribute to Lord Fett, presenting him with a Wookie pelt, meaning he was buried under the alien costume and the character’s voice dubbed in post.

Here’s hoping the show continues in this vein and lives up to the high standards of The Mandalorian.

The Book of Boba Fett airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.