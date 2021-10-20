A Brand-New MCU Documentary Just Debuted On Disney Plus

October has been a quiet month when it comes to the MCU. Following the finale of What If…? season 1 at the start of the month, no new Marvel Studios content has come our way. But at least today has delivered a new MCU documentary, which takes a look behind the scenes of the franchise’s last movie outing – Scarlett Johansson vehicle Black Widow.

This Tuesday, October 20th saw the latest episode of occasional docuseries Marvel Studios Assembled debut on Disney Plus. Titled The Making of Black Widow, the hour-long documentary examines how the long-awaited solo movie for ScarJo’s Natasha Romanoff came together, featuring interviews with the actress and co-stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour, as well as director Cate Shortland.

Marvel Studios Assembled launched this year, with a new episode accompanying each of the live-action MCU TV series. This Black Widow special confirms that we’ll be getting one for every upcoming film, too. So be on the lookout for documentaries on both Shang-Chi and Eternals to follow over the next few months. Spider-Man: No Way Home may get one, as well, though as it’s a Sony property that’s less certain.

Black Widow itself launched on Disney Plus back in July on the same day it arrived in theaters (something that caused a lot of trouble for the studio). After being available as a premium title for three months, it then became free for all users to stream last month. Shang-Chi is the next Marvel title to hit the platform, dropping on November 12th as part of the Disney Plus Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, the MCU‘s next movie, Eternals, hits theaters on November 5th. Hawkeye kicks off with its first two episodes a few weeks later on November 24th, just in time for Thanksgiving. For now, don’t miss Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Widow on Disney Plus.