A Christmas icon is set to make a new home as they join Amazon’s ‘Fallout’ universe for season 2

The cast of Amazon’s Fallout series has gotten a huge boost for season 2 with the announcement that the one and only Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin will appear in the show’s next run.

This iconic actor joins the cast for a recurring role, according to sources who spoke with Deadline, Beyond that, however, specific details are currently scarce. The outlet reports that the only info shared for Culkin’s mystery part in proceedings is that they are a “crazy genius-type character.”

Alongside Culkin, season 2 will include many returning cast members from the debut season. These include Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins, all in their leading roles. This isn’t the first time that Culkin has worked with Prime Video. Previously he appeared in the animated series The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.

Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center

Season 2 of Fallout is currently in production, although there’s no release date or timeline that has been announced yet. It will be a follow-up to the ultra-successful first season that stormed onto Prime Video earlier this year, which has been loved not just by fans of the franchise, but also newcomers.

Fallout initially began as a game franchise from Bethesda Game Studios which takes place years after the apocalypse in a world split into two sections, the overworld and the shelters which are bunkers housing portions of civilization since the nuclear fallout went down. The show is produced by Jonathon Nolan and Lisa Joy, known for their work on HBO’s hit Westworld.

The first season of Fallout received extremely positive reactions from both critics and fans. The Rotten Tomatoes critic score for the show is 94 percent, and the audience score is 90 percent, so it’s safe to say that many people love the show. Hopefully, with a second season, this high quality will be maintained.

Photo via Amazon Studios/Prime Video

It wasn’t just audiences, Fallout was also nominated for 17 Emmy Awards which included major categories like Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing, and Goggins nabbed a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor category for his character, the no-nosed bounty hunter The Ghoul. Ultimately the show wound up winning just one for Outstanding Music Supervision, but there’s always next time, right?

Video games adaptions notoriously have had a poor reception from fans but recently that trend seems to have been bucked. Not only has Fallout done well, but also The Last of Us, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie — just not Borderlands, everyone still hated that one. And then there’s A Minecraft Movie… Alright, maybe we’re not out of the woods yet, but at least Fallout isn’t letting us down.

Hopefully, we continue to see great adaptations in the coming years, and Fallout season 2 will keep the series on the winner’s list. If you haven’t yet seen the first season of Fallout all eight episodes are available to stream now on Prime Video, so what are you waiting for? Go binge through it today.

