A classic sitcom is set to get a sequel almost 30 years later on Paramount Plus

Fans of the incredibly popular ’90s sitcom Frasier were treated to some good news when Paramount Plus announced it ordered a sequel to the series starring original star Kelsey Grammer, who is also executive producing the show.

Frasier followed the adventures of psychiatrist/radio show host Frasier Crane in Seattle. The original show was a spinoff of the classic sitcom Cheers. The new show has been in the works since at least 2018, according to Deadline.

We don’t really know a lot of plot details yet besides the fact that it’s going to feature Frasier in a new city with new characters, but characters from the original show may make guest appearances. The new show will be written by Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces).

Grammer talked about the new show in July, saying that they were “in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of the Frasier reboot and it looks pretty good.” He added that “I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I’m happy.”

The most important part to the reboot, he said, was himself. “The key ingredient for the Frasier reboot is actually Frasier, honestly. It was always called [Frasier], so it’s me, the key is me.”

As for the where Frasier will end up in the show, Grammer said: “He thinks he’s gonna go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction. And he ends up rich beyond his dreams.”

Frasier ran from 1993 to 2004 and is one of the most celebrated sitcoms of all time. It won 37 Emmys, including five in a row for Outstanding Comedy Series. There’s no release date for the show just yet but we’ll let you know if we hear anything.