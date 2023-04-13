A DC icon James Gunn is guaranteed to keep around not-so-subtly reminds fans he’s not going anywhere

James Gunn‘s rebooted DCU is officially underway, following the announcement of the full voice cast for the Creature Commandos animated series. Although Superman: Legacy will be the first movie of Chapter One: Gods & Monsters to hit the big screen, the very first project out the door is the aforementioned animation. And there’s plenty more where that comes from, including more from Gunn’s first DC TV series, which is definitely coming our way… eventually.

Gunn recently left fans disappointed that Peacemaker season two won’t be arriving around the same time as Legacy in 2025, meaning we’ve got a long wait to reunite with Christopher Smith and his band of misfit allies. Thankfully, the man himself John Cena has now stepped in to lift our spirits with a not-so-subtle reminder that he’s still fully committed to the character and isn’t going anywhere.

The former WWE star — who first played Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad before getting his own spin-off vehicle — took to Instagram to share a piece of fan art depicting his vigilante alter ego in Looney Tunes-esque cartoon form, along with his best pal and pet Eagly.

Without any caption (or artist credit) to explain the meaning behind this post, we’re tempted to theorize that Cena is trying to suggest some kind of link between Peacemaker and Creature Commandos. Could he be insinuating that we’re about to see the character appear in animation in that show? After all, other Peacemaker characters are confirmed to appear, including Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller and Steve Agee’s John Economos.

Still, let’s not get ourselves too excited over that potential crossover, although it doesn’t seem out of the realms of possibility for Gunn, who famously loves to work with his friends and favorite performers as much as he can. Peacemaker had better return sooner than later, otherwise the DC fandom will be anything but peaceful.