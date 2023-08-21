A demon-hunting supernatural fantasy escapes from the afterlife to seek immortality on Netflix’s global Top 10

It feels like it’s only been days since the live-action adaptation of a Korean webtoon became one of Netflix’s most-watched episodic titles, which is probably because that’s exactly the case. Ensuring Mask Girl doesn’t get lonely among the streaming service’s top-ranked shows, The Uncanny Counter has decided to join it on the global Top 10.

Per FlixPatrol, the two-season supernatural fantasy has been moving up the charts all weekend, and it’s now bringing up the rear as the 10th top-viewed show on a global scale. Netflix has always been a haven for the otherworldly – at least until the majority of them get canceled – so it was only natural that one with such a fascinating premise would follow suit.

Image via Netflix

The 24 episodes so far follow the Counters, a group of demon hunters who masquerade as humble employees of a noodle restaurant, only to moonlight as a hardened band of warriors each possessing their own unique abilities that come in very handy when evil spirits infiltrate the mortal realm in an attempt to seize power.

The second season ups the ante in terms of action, adventure, and effects, and given Netflix’s massive amount of hugely popular Korean content, it was almost written in the stars that The Uncanny Counter would prove to be the latest in a long line of hits to emerge from a nation that’s been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently after the creatives behind many on-demand sensations revealed the paltry amounts of money they’ve been receiving for their contributions from their corporate overlords.