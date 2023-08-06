A dormant Netflix fantasy roaring back to life after 2 years could be good news for another awaiting renewal that ended on a cliffhanger 3 months ago

It would be nice if Netflix were to maintain some sort of consistency when it comes to handing out renewals to hit shows, with several recently being awarded additional seasons weeks after premiering while Shadow and Bone still aimlessly floats in the ether waiting to find out if it gets to live another day.

The streaming service’s recent announcement that season 2 of Korean supernatural thriller Hellbound was officially in production neatly summed up the haphazard approach; the show premiered in November of 2021, was renewed 10 months after that, but cameras didn’t start rolling until a full 21 months after its first run of episodes dropped. It’s a bizarre way to do it, but it could at least instill some hope in those concerned for the future of Black Knight.

Cr. Kim Jin-young/Netflix © 2023

Much like Hellbound, the project is a Korean original set in a dystopia defined by sepia tones and militaristic madness, and it captivated audiences this past May after cementing itself as one of Netflix’s biggest hits. In a double-whammy of the company’s worst instincts, though, the finale ended on a major cliffhanger to set up a season 2 that hasn’t even been hinted at once in the last three months.

The similarities between the pair may be superficial at best, but if one project can roar back into life two years after initially arriving, then maybe there’s hope for the countless other in-house originals standing on the sidelines in the hope that they’ll be called back into action. Of course, this being Netflix, cancellation is every bit as likely.