Netflix’s latest fantasy epic accelerates onto the Top 10 in 83 countries ahead of its inevitable cancellation

Goodbye, Lockwood & Co., how we hardly knew ye. Not that anyone was surprised when Netflix axed yet another hit fantasy series, which marks the 26th such project to have been given the boot by the streaming service since the beginning of 2020. However, when one fantastical door closes another opens, with Black Knight accelerating to the top of the charts following its debut.

Per FlixPatrol, the Korean post-apocalyptic epic has taken just 24 hours to become the platform’s second most-watched episodic offering after putting the pedal to the metal and revving right onto the Top 10 in 83 countries around the world, even if it still wasn’t enough to dislodge Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte from the overall number one slot.

Cr. Kim Jin-young/Netflix © 2023

Set in a futuristic wasteland with distinctive echoes of Mad Max, the show focuses on a legendary “Delivery Man” named 5-8, who makes a living ferrying cargo from one socially-split district to the next. As popular as Black Knight has proven to be right out of the gate, you’d best not get too attached given Netflix’s habit of tossing instant smash hits out into the cold.

In fact, it ticks virtually all of the boxes the rest of the canceled masses did by boasting plenty of high-octane action sequences, an interesting high concept premise, no shortage of splashy visual effects, and a status as an immediate sensation. Of course, none of that means a thing in the long-run, but at this point there isn’t going to be a single person surprised should Black Knight follow in the footsteps of dozens of episodic fantasies before it and exist for a solitary season and no more.