A fantastical fan favorite ready to dive into another season that’s by no means guaranteed to happen averts the end of days on streaming

Fantasy has always been one of the first genres on the chopping block for any major streaming service eying its next high-profile cancellation, and not even the presence of genre icon Neil Gaiman has guaranteed Good Omens a stay of execution beyond its freshly-released second season.

Of course, the latest six episodes only dropped on Friday, but it goes without saying that effects-heavy content is always on a shaky peg regardless of which platform it airs on and who the creative masterminds are. Fans will be waiting on tenterhooks, then, especially when Gaiman confirmed that season 3 is mapped out, plotted, and ready to go on the provision that Prime Video is satisfied with the viewership numbers.

In an encouraging development, though, the return of Michael Sheen and David Tennant as heaven and hell’s favorite BFFs has instantly debuted as the second most-watched episodic project on the streamer’s worldwide charts per FlixPatrol, having snaffled a spot on the Top 10 in dozens upon dozens of countries, although the United States strangely isn’t one of them.

Netflix subscribers went through an agonizing months-long wait to discover if The Sandman had been rewarded with an additional run of episodes, and there’s a good chance Good Omens could wind up in the exact same boat, especially when you consider a whopping two years passed before it was officially confirmed by Prime Video that the show would return.

Cross those fingers and hope for the best, because the acclaimed otherworldly adventure is more than capable of extending its lifespan for at least one more offbeat escapade.