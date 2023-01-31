A former porn star and alleged ex-lover of Donald Trump is hosting a gay dating show about DILFs

Just when you thought there was no combination of words left on this planet that could form a sentence you never thought you’d hear, along comes Stormy Daniels to host a new reality dating series called For the Love of DILFs.

Naturally, there’s a morbid fascination at play upon discovering that a former porn star who hit the headlines for the salacious allegations she’d engaged in an extramarital affair with Home Alone 2 star and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump is making a serious play for a small screen career, and the series is described exactly as you’d imagine.

The official synopsis surmises For the Love of DILFs as “an explosive dating show where two groups of gay men compete to find love and win a $10,000 investment in their relationship.” Being part of the over-saturated genre, it even takes place at the aptly-named DILF Mansion, with “Daddies” and “Himbos” being played off against one another.

We’re not entirely sure what to make of all this, but fair play to Daniels for making a go of her moment in the spotlight, having already appeared on The Surreal Life. For those interested, For the Love of DILFs will air from today on the OUTtv channel, and with MILF Manor having already hit the airwaves not too long ago, we shudder to think of what the brains behind these relentless barrage of inexplicable dating shows have up their sleeves next.

Either way, some folks will definitely be curious to find out, and for that we can only wish them the best.