‘MILF Manor’ was predicted by ’30 Rock’ and fans won’t let TLC live it down

What do 30 Rock and The Simpsons have in common? Besides both being classic shows and hitting the satirical nail on the head, they both had a knack for predicting our dystopian future.

While The Simpsons seemingly predicted Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail, 30 Rock has the uncanny honor of predicting a new reality show: MILF Manor. Yes, we’re serious.

What’s MILF Manor, you ask? Pretty much exactly what it sounds like. A group of older women are sent to a mansion to find love from some decidedly younger guys. The eight women are between the ages of 40-60, and the show is set in Mexico.

The 30 Rock joke comes from a season two episode of the show, titled MILF Island, which follows almost the exact same premise (with a little bit of Survivor thrown in there.) Tracy Jordan’s character becomes obsessed with the show, which Alec Baldwin’s Jack Donaghy says is about “25 super hot moms, 50 eighth-grade boys, no rules.”

The show will air on TLC, and there’s a “shocking twist,” according to the trailer for the show. Take a look:

Looks fun! People, the show features “a competitive 47-year-old fitness studio owner from Mexico currently living in Miami, a spontaneous 50-year-old “disco mommy” from Orange County, a 44-year-old Jersey girl who’s relocated to Los Angeles, a 59-year-old fitness instructor and singer from L.A. and a 50-year-old event planner who used to be a B-Girl back in the day.”

Of course, fans of 30 Rock couldn’t help themselves and continuously pointed out the connection. Here are some of the more fun responses.

30 Rock continues to be real https://t.co/EYGCcJcBOg pic.twitter.com/NwwWh437fj — michael warshauer (@MJWarshauer) December 14, 2022

30 Rock has predicted more than The Simpsons at this point pic.twitter.com/20yoE6yDkl — Joe Otterson (@JoeOtterson) December 14, 2022

The seal between universes has been breeched, and we now live in the 30 ROCK-verse. https://t.co/PFIOJhGUP8 — Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) December 14, 2022

If someone said “MILF Manor” to me without context I’d be certain it was a 30 Rock gag I dimly remembered — dreyfusarde (@leontinelippman) December 14, 2022

If you want to imagine the future, pick a random 30 Rock joke and make it slightly less funnyhttps://t.co/3GpiYJQAO7 — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) December 14, 2022

oh my god it finally happened https://t.co/yGgLkSOAXN pic.twitter.com/hxDUluQRUS — The Holiday Armadillo (@bloatyhead) December 14, 2022

Here’s someone’s guess for the twist.

The twist to MILF Manor clearly is going to be the contestants consist of sons of the other women. Ridiculous concept but I admire the casting team actually getting the 16 contestants of hot women and similar age and attractive sons who actually do well on camera https://t.co/d7nTf4U4Nh — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) December 14, 2022

In fact, the official 30 Rock Twitter account also clocked the announcement.

This sounds familiar 👀 https://t.co/iTzFP3sWcB — 30 Rock (@30Rock) December 14, 2022

Every episode of the show will feature different challenges to test whether the connection between the MILFs and the younger guys is real.

MILF Manor premieres Jan. 15 on TLC and Discovery Plus. Meanwhile, you can watch the entirety of 30 Rock on Peacock.