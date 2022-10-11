A game-changing, groundbreaking superhero TV series just turned 10 years old
It’s been 10 years since Arrow was broadcast on CW. Since then, not only did it spawn some of television’s most iconic characters, it gave birth to a cinematic universe that featured a variety of DC superheroes and showcased amazing TV crossover events.
Fans reflected on social media, reminiscing about the day when Arrow first aired on TV before a cinematic universe was created under its name. They praised the show for its gritty storytelling, memorable characters, and multiple crossover events with other shows in Arrowverse.
It’s not just the show that’s got fans celebrating. Fans are also praising the Arrowverse, a fictional universe that featured some of DC’s best heroes. Arrow writers managed to connect with some of CW’s other DC titles and produced memorable crossover events on television. These shows had different backstories and setups, yet they managed to find ways to give them amazing chemistry during TV’s most iconic crossover events.
After eight seasons, Arrow finally came to an end in 2020. Meanwhile, other Arrowverse shows such as Legends of Tomorrow were canceled. Regardless of the sad news, CW said that its superhero content is still a priority as other shows such as The Flash and Superman and Lois are about to enter production for their respective forthcoming seasons.