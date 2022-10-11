A game-changing, groundbreaking superhero TV series just turned 10 years old

It’s been 10 years since Arrow was broadcast on CW. Since then, not only did it spawn some of television’s most iconic characters, it gave birth to a cinematic universe that featured a variety of DC superheroes and showcased amazing TV crossover events.

Fans reflected on social media, reminiscing about the day when Arrow first aired on TV before a cinematic universe was created under its name. They praised the show for its gritty storytelling, memorable characters, and multiple crossover events with other shows in Arrowverse.

10 years ago today, the first episode of ARROW aired on The CW, and the rest is history. #Arrow pic.twitter.com/vNthOzcK13 — The CW news (@CWshows) October 10, 2022

The CW's ‘ARROW’ premiered 10 years ago today



What began as a gritty vigilante drama would go on to form the biggest shared universe in television history, with the Arrowverse consisting of 788 episodes, annual crossover events, tie-in comics, novels, & animated shows#Arrow10 pic.twitter.com/JCxV5Q7WvP — DC Daily (@DCU_CORE) October 10, 2022

One decade ago… Arrow aired it's pilot… and birthed a universe of heroes! #10YearsOfTheArrowverse

Full video tonight! https://t.co/XWmQv08rol pic.twitter.com/sHXFlzGfCJ — Everything Arrowverse | Dean (@ArrowverseCW_) October 10, 2022

It’s not just the show that’s got fans celebrating. Fans are also praising the Arrowverse, a fictional universe that featured some of DC’s best heroes. Arrow writers managed to connect with some of CW’s other DC titles and produced memorable crossover events on television. These shows had different backstories and setups, yet they managed to find ways to give them amazing chemistry during TV’s most iconic crossover events.

Today is the 10th anniversary of not just Arrow, but the Arrowverse itself.



10 years of the greatest shared universe on television. 💚



Follow us @BamSmackPow as we pay tribute to our beloved Arrow and the Arrowverse all day long, with reflections, memories, tributes and more. pic.twitter.com/FAURECpR7o — Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) October 10, 2022

Happy 10 year anniversary to the Arrowverse!!



It all started with the iconic Oliver Queen and it grew into something which became bigger than any of us could've ever imagined.



This shared universe will always be my favourite of all time. #Arrow10 pic.twitter.com/iEv9K7IsEl — Luke #RenewStargirl (@LukePrime_) October 10, 2022

Tomorrow marks 10 years of the Arrowverse, which show did you watch first? pic.twitter.com/jIAtAqbkOd — Khamar Sinclair (@KhamarSinclair) October 9, 2022

After eight seasons, Arrow finally came to an end in 2020. Meanwhile, other Arrowverse shows such as Legends of Tomorrow were canceled. Regardless of the sad news, CW said that its superhero content is still a priority as other shows such as The Flash and Superman and Lois are about to enter production for their respective forthcoming seasons.