A gender-swapped reboot of ‘Starsky and Hutch’ is in the works at Fox

Are you one of those people who are like “Starsky and Hutch was good but they should gender-swap it”? If so, hoo boy do I have some good news for you: it looks like the ’70s TV show with the two cops who ride around in a Gran Torino (and its 2004 movie revival) is coming back, but this time with women.

The project is coming down the pipeline courtesy of Fox, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and while it’s not greenlit just yet, executives at the studio have hired Sam Sklaver (Prodigal Son) and Elizabeth Peterson (The Resident) to write two scripts. If those are up to snuff then the show will move forward.

The original show ran on ABC for four years in the ’70s with Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul in the titular roles. The remake starred Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, and for some reason, Snoop Dogg. The original show was created by William Blinn, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 83.

The new show is going to tell the story of two detectives named Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson. According to THR, the women will “solve crimes in the offbeat town of Desert City while staying true to their friendship, their awesomeness, and somehow also trying to unravel the mystery behind who sent their fathers to prison 15 years ago for a crime they didn’t commit.”

No word just yet on casting, whether the cherry red Gran Torino with the stripe will be back or whether Snoop Dogg is going to be involved. We’ll keep you posted on any developments.