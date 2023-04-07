A major ‘Star Wars’ villain was just teased in new footage from ‘The Mandalorian’ season three

The Lucasfilm Studio Showcase is now underway in London as the opening event of the Star Wars Celebration. So far, the audience has gotten teasers for Andor season two, and The Acolyte. Those in attendance were also treated to an extended sneak peek at the next episode of The Mandalorian, which confirms some big things on the way.

Spoilers follow.

First up, we now know that Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon will finally make his return to the show next week. But beyond that, they’ve also seen Grand Admiral Thrawn referenced in dialogue by both Gideon and Bo-Katan. Thrawn is one of the most dangerous Imperial commanders, renowned for his tactical skills and cunning.

— cleo @ SWCL 🌟 CODYWATCH (@koteseeker) April 7, 2023

He’s previously been mentioned by Ahsoka in season two of The Mandalorian, but it’s looking like he’s going to make his full live-action debut either this week or next. Casting has been kept under wraps, so we’re eager to find out who’s slathering on the blue face paint to embody the role.

Along the way, we also learned that Brendol Hux, the father of Domnhall Gleeson’s Armitage Hux from the sequel trilogy, is involved in some way. It’s unknown how he and Thrawn are linked, though we expect this plotline to continue beyond The Mandalorian when Ahsoka lands.

We should get a trailer for Ahsoka tomorrow at the panel dedicated to it, which may reveal him on screen. Either way, we can’t wait to see how they do justice to him.

The Mandalorian‘s final two episodes will be directed by Rick Famiyuwa and air on April 12 and 19.