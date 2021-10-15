A Must-See Horror Reboot Series Just Hit Streaming

A must-see TV series that reboots an iconic horror franchise just hit streaming. This Friday, October 15th saw Amazon Prime Video debut I Know What You Did Last Summer, a reimagining of the 1997 slasher/mystery film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Phillipe, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The TV series broadly follows the same premise as the original film. One year after covering up a car accident that lead to them killing someone, a group of young friends are stalked by a mysterious killer who claims to know what they did. Despite the similarities in plot, the new I Know What You Did Last Summer is not a straight remake as the show’s characters, setting, and twists are completely different from the movie it’s inspired by.

Set on a Hawaiian island (instead of Southport, North Carolina, like in the first film), the show stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore and Sebastian Amoruso as five teens who have to deal with the deadly consequences of their actions on the night of their high school graduation. Drawing from the original novel by Lois Duncan, the show is produced by horror maestro James Wan through his Atomic Monster banner.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Remake First Look 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The TV series is the fourth entry in the I Know franchise. The 1997 flick was successful enough to get a sequel the very next year, in the form of 1998’s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, which brought back Hewitt and Prinze. A third film, I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, followed eight years later in 2006. This straight-to-DVD effort featured an all-new cast.

Reviews are generally positive towards the series, so horror fans need to check out I Know What You Did Last Summer on Amazon Prime now. The first four episodes of the eight-part series dropped on the platform today. New episodes continue on Fridays.