A Netflix original handed a 20-episode order right out of the gate may not be given the chance to fulfill its end of the bargain

Very rarely does Netflix hand out bumper-sized episode orders, and for good reason; the stay of execution for dozens of shows has proven to be painfully short, and even those you would think were guaranteed an extended stay on the airwaves may not be as safe as first thought.

That leads us nearly into the curious plight of Captain Fall, the adult-orientated animation that only premiered on July 28. As of yet, the lo-fi adventure has yet to make an appearance on the Top 10 in any countries of note, which would appear to be bad news on the surface were it not initially announced as having been handed a 20-episode order split into two parts (because of course) right out of the gate.

However, executive producer Joe Trussell’s online activity has painted a different picture, after he revealed during a Reddit AMA held last week that the final 10 installments reaching Netflix is far from guaranteed.

“Any type of watch, share, rating, comment, click, clack or otherwise is so helpful as try to game the algorithm. We already have another 10 episodes written, recorded and storyboarded and ready to animate, but they will only be produced if these first 10 get a robust reception so I really appreciate the support!”

He doubled down on that sentiment when posting on LinkedIn, too, which raises a very pertinent question.

“We have 10 more episodes fully written, recorded and storyboarded that will complete the season if we get enough viewership.”

If Netflix first unveiled Captain Fall to the world as a 20-episode show, then why are the key creatives saying it isn’t guaranteed to last that long unless viewership is up to scratch? Only the company knows, so maybe we’ve seen the beginning and end of the smuggling sea captain story in one fell swoop.