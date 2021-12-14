A new Netflix reboot of a Japanese series is emotionally crushing fans
Some series come to Netflix with serious fanfare and blow up into enormous success — take Squid Game, for example. However, other shows seem to sneak their ways onto the platform only for fans to discover them leading to word-of-mouth hits.
The latter seems to be the case for one of the newest shows on Netflix: The Future Diary. Joining the streaming platform’s offerings on Dec. 14th, there was almost no one talking about it on social media. In fact, it could have been easily mistaken for an anime with a similar name, Future Diary, that is also available on Netflix.
Now that the series’ first episode is out, however, it looks like viewers are in love with the show, even if it’s breaking their hearts.
The Future Diary is a reboot of a show made 20 years ago in Japan that sees two strangers live out a romantic storyline by following a “script” in a diary as they have a whirlwind romantic adventure. The two people on the show have never met before, but the goal of the series is to see if they find real-life romance by the end.
We don’t want to spoil too much of episode one, but we can share that many users on Twitter were already crying out for the next episode to be released already. That, and simply crying into a box of tissues based on their reactions.
If you want to get out on the ground floor of the series before it potentially goes any more viral, The Future Diary is available to stream on Netflix now.