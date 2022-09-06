The superhero genre is no longer one that gets maybe one or two releases a year and is now so big that pop culture is ready to play with its tropes – even outside of huge players like Marvel and DC.

Step forward, none other than Amazon Prime’s The Boys. The twisted take on the superheroes and comic book media has remained huge on Amazon’s streaming service even after the hype had mostly died down on social media for its third season.

Sitting at number two, it is second only to Amazon’s $1 billion original series The Rings of Power which just saw its debut. The Boys stars an ensemble cast including the likes of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and Antony Starr. The internet has eaten up on all the content they can from the series, with so many reaction memes coming from the series.

It’s not just the internet who is in love with the streaming original, with the series sitting at a spectacular 93 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Boys came at just the right time, with audiences seemingly feeling franchise fatigue as the Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps expanding and DC keeps flopping and canceling their films.

Whether or not The Boys will stay at number two for much longer, or potentially leapfrog The Rings of Power again will be interesting to keep track of. The Rings of Power has six weeks left of new episodes to air, and will ramp up towards its finale.

The Boys is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.