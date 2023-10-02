A returning Netflix favorite retroactively set as the launchpad for an entire shared universe on the hunt for even more omnipotent additions

Thanks to an assist from James Gunn, Netflix was gifted a superhero shared universe of its own when Neil Gaiman confirmed that after the streaming service acquired Dead Boy Detectives from Warner Bros., it was set to become part of the same continuity as The Sandman.

Fortunately, the latter had already established himself as a smash hit on the platform that won stellar reactions from critics and subscribers alike, even if it did take months for a renewal to be officially handed out. That was just as well, considering the streamer’s first attempt couldn’t have gone much worse when it funneled $200 million into Jupiter’s Legacy only to have the plug pulled eight episodes in.

Photo via Netflix

Having been on hold since the strikes began, the WGA finally reaching a worthwhile agreement with its put-upon members for fair compensation has seen The Sandman begin to creak back into life, with Season 2 in full swing right before the entire industry ground to a halt.

Casting calls for Thor, Loki, and Odin were already on the cards in a tantalizing taste of what’s to come, but even more deities could be on their way, too. According to What’s on Netflix, the godly additions of Eurydice, Persephone, Hades and Orpheus are virtually nailed-on for when The Sandman returns, upping the ante significantly in terms of omnipotence.

It’s full steam ahead for The Sandman, especially now it’s been retroactively solidified as the start of an entire mythology of interconnected comic book adaptations, but the downside is that we might not be able to see it happen until 2025.