The Witcher may have dominated the Netflix charts in its heyday, but its six-week reign was usurped by another highly-anticipated series. While the gritty fantasy tale was still able to hold onto a position of power in the rankings, it still wasn’t enough to defeat a title with a more wholesome premise.

Overtaking The Witcher this week is Heartstopper season two. This Netflix rom-com made its debut on the Top 10 charts in second place after receiving over 6.1 million views and having over 28.5 million hours watched. While The Witcher did dominate in some areas, it couldn’t compete with the number of views Heartstopper enjoyed after the former’s viewership dropped by 2.5 million last week.

The Witcher season three did its best to bid a final farewell to Henry Cavill’s tenure as Geralt before the role is passed down to Liam Hemsworth, but the reception for the latest season saw a drop in critical reception (via Rotten Tomatoes). Not to mention the poor audience score of 20 percent and how each episode listed on the IMDb rating sits below 5 stars. But despite its poor ratings, it still managed to stay on the charts for six consecutive weeks, indicating that there is still some interest in the series before season 4 drops sometime in 2025.

Heartstopper season two continues where season 1 left off, while also exploring the relationships of other characters in the series. This fresh new batch of episodes was praised by fans and critics alike, receiving a certified fresh critics rating of 96 percent and an audience score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This show has won numerous awards since 2022, and it will be interesting to see if the second season will receive the same acclaim.

So, whether you want to watch a thrilling fantasy drama or a heartwarming romance story, both shows are available to stream on Netflix.