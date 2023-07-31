‘The Witcher’ goes full ‘Secret Invasion’ as Henry Cavill bows out with the lowest-rated run of episodes in the show’s history

It’s not been the best few days for mighty franchises watching their once-popular episodic efforts be completely and utterly rejected by their target audience, with The Witcher ripping a page right out of the Secret Invasion playbook.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most recent Disney Plus exclusive has been nothing short of a disaster, with an eight percent Rotten Tomatoes approval rating making the finale the second worst-reviewed comic book adaptation there’s ever been, placing it beneath 2015’s Fantastic Four reboot and above Son of the Mask to give you an inkling of just how bad we’re talking.

Image via Netflix

Meanwhile, the knives have been out for Netflix’s fantasy franchise ever since Henry Cavill first announced he was stepping away as Geralt of Rivia to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth, and not even the popular star’s goodbye has been enough to prevent season 3’s final trio of installments from being absolutely savaged.

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Witcher‘s latest run of adventures holds a despicable 22 percent audience approval rating, but that’s not even the worst of it. Out of the 24 episodes to have aired in total, the most-hated on IMDb just so happen to be the seventh and eighth chapters with scores of just 4.3 and 5.3 out of 10, and the eight lowest-ranked episodes ever are coincidentally the octet that make up Cavill’s last stand.

Prior to season 3, no installment had ever fared worse than a 7.7, and yet the top-voted of this batch could fly no higher than a 7.0, which says it all.