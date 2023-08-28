Home News

A simple language quirk in ‘Ahsoka’ has led to ‘Star Wars’ fans furiously speculating about its implication

What is Huyang hiding?

Screenshot via Disney Plus

I’ve never realized just how frustrating it must be for Star Wars creatives — or any writer of a popular and beloved story, at that — to write a simple script, burdened by the sure knowledge that almost every line from that script is going to be torn apart and examined to death by eagle-eyed fans. Well, having barely been out on Disney Plus for a week, the same thing is now happening to Ahsoka, though in this particular case, we might want to hear what the community has to say.

Since mulling over details about Ezra, Admiral Thrawn, or Morgan Elsbeth wasn’t going to give them any new insights into the show and its trajectory, fans have now taken it upon themselves to think about who Ahsoka really is in the larger tapestry of the galaxy far, far away. After all, this is finally a series dedicated to Snips and her story, so if we were going to learn more about the character and her identity, now would be the perfect opportunity.

Some folks are currently speculating about a language quirk from Huyang the droid, thinking it odd that he insists on calling the titular character “Lady Tano.”

Why does Huyang call Ahsoka “Lady Tano”?
by u/Bitter_Sense_5689 in StarWars

We’ve already seen Ahsoka’s origins in Tales of the Jedi, so she’s definitely not nobility as this thread seems to imply. It could be that droids generally refer to their masters or associates with titles like this. For instance, Threepio used to refer to Luke as “Master Luke.”

Comment
by u/autumnwinterspring from discussion Why does Huyang call Ahsoka “Lady Tano”?
in StarWars

There’s also another interesting possibility. Huyang is an ancient droid, dating back to the time of the Old Republic. As we know, the Old Republic was very similar to the Medieval period, the only thing setting it apart from the usual sci-fi lavishness, so is that why Huyang calls Ahsoka Lady Tano?

Comment
by u/Chattypath747 from discussion Why does Huyang call Ahsoka “Lady Tano”?
in StarWars

Most people are excited about Ahsoka, or Admiral Thrawn, or even Hayden Christensen, but I think we should be paying Huyang more attention because the droid is clearly more than the sum of his parts. You have to admit, that sentence has never been more aptly used than in reference to a robot.

Avatar
About the author

Jonathan Wright

Jonathan is a religious consumer of movies, TV shows, video games, and speculative fiction. And when he isn't doing that, he likes to write about them. He can get particularly worked up when talking about 'The Lord of the Rings' or 'A Song of Ice and Fire' or any work of high fantasy, come to think of it.