A simple language quirk in ‘Ahsoka’ has led to ‘Star Wars’ fans furiously speculating about its implication

I’ve never realized just how frustrating it must be for Star Wars creatives — or any writer of a popular and beloved story, at that — to write a simple script, burdened by the sure knowledge that almost every line from that script is going to be torn apart and examined to death by eagle-eyed fans. Well, having barely been out on Disney Plus for a week, the same thing is now happening to Ahsoka, though in this particular case, we might want to hear what the community has to say.

Since mulling over details about Ezra, Admiral Thrawn, or Morgan Elsbeth wasn’t going to give them any new insights into the show and its trajectory, fans have now taken it upon themselves to think about who Ahsoka really is in the larger tapestry of the galaxy far, far away. After all, this is finally a series dedicated to Snips and her story, so if we were going to learn more about the character and her identity, now would be the perfect opportunity.

Some folks are currently speculating about a language quirk from Huyang the droid, thinking it odd that he insists on calling the titular character “Lady Tano.”

We’ve already seen Ahsoka’s origins in Tales of the Jedi, so she’s definitely not nobility as this thread seems to imply. It could be that droids generally refer to their masters or associates with titles like this. For instance, Threepio used to refer to Luke as “Master Luke.”

There’s also another interesting possibility. Huyang is an ancient droid, dating back to the time of the Old Republic. As we know, the Old Republic was very similar to the Medieval period, the only thing setting it apart from the usual sci-fi lavishness, so is that why Huyang calls Ahsoka Lady Tano?

Most people are excited about Ahsoka, or Admiral Thrawn, or even Hayden Christensen, but I think we should be paying Huyang more attention because the droid is clearly more than the sum of his parts. You have to admit, that sentence has never been more aptly used than in reference to a robot.