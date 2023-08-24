A slip of the tongue sees Rosario Dawson tease an upcoming ‘Ahsoka’ brawl that’s weeks away

In her excitement, Rosario Dawson got carried away while discussing her favorite scenes from Ahsoka, and inadvertently dished the dirt on an action sequences that’s weeks away.

In an interview with D23, the star unintentionally revealed specifics about an enthralling fight scene by accidentally oversharing.

“There’s this forest where we have this really crazy battle; Shin [Ivanna Sakhno] and Sabine [Natasha Liu Bordizzo] are fighting and I am also battling in it. It’s really quite beautiful. It’s kind of like a burnt-out forest with these red leaves. Ivanna’s wig actually started turning pink because the whole place started fermenting! We were filming inside, and it was getting earthy. Creatures were moving in, and there were mushrooms actually growing on the trees. It literally came to life.”

No doubt Star Wars fans will be looking forward to the three-way contest between the fierce warriors set in what sounds like an enchanting environment.

Ahsoka picks up where season 3 of The Mandalorian left off as she encounters agents of Thrawn, the nefarious Grand Admiral in the Imperial Navy (Lars Mikkelsen). Thrawn is believed to be at the helm of an Imperial Shadow Council and plotting a coup d’etat. The former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, a force of nature in her own right, soon crosses paths with familiar faces from Star Wars Rebels in the new series.

Since the first two episodes dropped, Star Wars supporters have been singing the praises of Ahsoka on social media while digitally patting Dave Filoni on the back for delivering such a satisfying experience. Ahsoka received an an astronomical audience score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Not bad for the new kid on the block!

The first two episodes of Ahsoka are streaming on Disney Plus.