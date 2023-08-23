‘Ahsoka’ fans are ready to call Dave Filoni the GOAT of Star Wars following premiere

Ahsoka has finally begun its descent onto Disney Plus, and showrunner Dave Filoni has given us quite a bit to look forward to. You can almost hear the millions of mouths water as we get closer and closer to Thrawn’s live-action debut, and with that bold canon-snapper of ending to the second episode, you just know things are going to escalate like never before.

Filoni’s reputation as a member of the Star Wars new guard was already worthy of respect, as it would be for anyone whose résumé consists of such projects as The Clone Wars, Rebels, Resistance, and The Bad Batch. But, now that he’s been given the showrunner keys with Ahsoka, he looks to have made good on the acclimation by injecting some much-appreciated satisfaction into the hearts of many a Star Wars fan.

That #Ahsoka premiere… wow! Everyone apologize to Dave Filoni right now!! THE MAN COOKED. pic.twitter.com/VIejoYBNki — trytcx (@trytcx) August 23, 2023

Indeed, to say that the Ahsoka double-header premiere went over well with fans is something of an understatement, with applause for Filoni pouring out of the internet left, right, and center.

Just watched the first episode of #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/RXSDGKEbYt — Jake Metz (@jake_metz) August 23, 2023

One user even went as far as to say that Ahsoka is the best Star Wars content we’ve gotten since the end of The Clone Wars, apparently forgetting that Andor exists.

DAVE FILONI DROPPED THE BEST STAR WARS SINCE THE CLONE WARS ENDED #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/ooHsQFnVQa — Matthew (@Fagan_Matthew_) August 23, 2023

The reaction is fairly indicative of the show’s reception as a whole, too; after the first two episodes, Ahsoka boasts a pair of high-flying Rotten Tomatoes scores, with an 86 and 92 percent from critics and audiences, respectively. Time will tell if Filoni and company can keep the momentum throughout all eight episodes, but for now, he has the world’s attention.

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Tuesday until the series finale on Oct. 3.