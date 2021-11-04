A Squid Game TikTok Video Sparks Controversy Online

Netflix’s Squid Game sure is expanding into pop culture, not least of which is a number of trends on TikTok.

Sorn, a Thai singer who is a K-pop star with the South Korean girl group CLC, is catching some backlash for a seemingly innocuous TikTok she made, in apparent collaboration with skincare brand Wishtrend. In the video, the singer recommends beauty products for each character. While the original post by @wishtrendtv has since been privatized on TikTok, you can check it out below from someone posting it to Twitter:

As you can see in the post, the singer offers many skin products to the character of Ali, played by the Indian actor Tripathi Anupam. Since his skin is much darker in tone than the other characters, people are saying the post is an example of colorism and/or racism, since the character is also given the largest amount of skin products by far. But is this what it seems?

coming for ali’s skin (which is perfect btw) yeah we see what you’re doing sorn.. https://t.co/2HYlh4Zz8Z — ‎ً (@rolIingirls) November 4, 2021

The post has apparently generated enough controversy for Wishtrend to make it private, including no longer making the comments section available to the public on TikTok. However, this reporter was able to view the post before it was made private and nabbed the following screenshot of a comment from Wishtrend, saying that the reason Ali gets lots of products is because they “love” the character, compared to just a single cotton pad old man character Oh Il-nam, who turns out to be the dastardly mastermind of the deadly games in the show.

That line of thinking seemed to convince some people that the post was misinterpreted.

Ok wait at first i thought she was being racist but now I think she didn’t intent for it to come across that way. I think she was intending to give Ali loads of products because he’s a lovable character whilst just giving the cotton pad to the old man because he’s the villain. — kichan. ||| (@heyakichan) November 4, 2021

However, despite that response, the post clearly has upset a lot of fans. And for a platform that relies so heavily on the cryptic language of body gestures, we’re not surprised the original message of the post may have come across wrong, despite what may have been only good intentions from Sorn and Wishtrend.

I'm all for "get sorn off of the internet because she's embarrassing" but this is colorist af and she needs to get her shit together and realize how offensive this is https://t.co/SholhkgR5t — CHEN (@impdae) November 4, 2021

When you see Thai people getting irritated at Sorn, you all know dang well that she clearly needs to have her internet privileges taken away from her. https://t.co/ALg8eiZxLj — Pinkgirl234 🌷 I have a surprise coming… 🌷 (@MissPinkgirl234) November 4, 2021

sorn needs to shut the fuck up. https://t.co/thqWRMdk41 — Roo🐻 (@roo_ayiee) November 4, 2021

In addition, there were some rumors that the skincare products Sorn wanted to give to Ali were skin-lightening products, adding to the colorism allegations. However, we could not find any proof of that. And that claim seems to have been largely debunked by a Twitter sleuth.

And even if none of them (that I saw) are skin-lightening, klairs pride themselves on rejuvenating youth so it’s likely she’s still implying that he’s ugly or old-looking for his age. I definitely do think it is motivated by colourism too and I wish I could see all products (2/2) — Shion-Chobe HQ (@oluwatoji) November 4, 2021

The seeming layers upon layers of misunderstanding have led to some defenders of Sorn’s Squid Game post, too.

Literally taking it out of context like?? Even the brand said there is no skin bleaching shit in it, pls stop setting sorn up and do some research before u post this shit https://t.co/GhtmaqmvRW — sweetlikesorn ✧ ᗢ (@sweetlikesorn) November 4, 2021

So what do you think? Has this bit of Squid Game controversy been blown out of proportion? Let’s talk about it.