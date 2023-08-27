A terrible Marvel series intended to launch a breakaway universe that got canned after 10 episodes instead states a case for the defense

According to Kevin Feige, the Marvel Cinematic Universe didn’t exist on the small screen until WandaVision came along, although you don’t have to travel too far to find somebody who vehemently disagrees with that sentiment.

The ongoing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. erasure continues to ruffle feathers among fans and cast members alike, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest that there aren’t many Helstrom fanatics out there demanding respect get put on the name of a series that was axed after only 10 episodes and didn’t fly any higher than a 27 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Image via Marvel Television

However, there were initially big plans afoot for the gnarly supernatural comic book adaptation, with the groundwork being laid for a breakaway universe dubbed “Adventure Into Fear” that would cross-pollinate with Gabriel Luna’s Ghost Rider spin-off, which ended up being killed before it could even get off the ground.

When Feige absorbed Marvel Television and dragged it round back to be put out its misery, though, every in-development project was abandoned instead, leaving Helstrom to circle the drain of irrelevance as perhaps the single most forgotten TV show of the entire MCU era.

That’s probably fair enough because it wasn’t very good, although the troops have been mobilizing on Reddit to state the case for Helstrom being a great deal better than its reputation suggests. Depending on who you ask, it either sucks hard or deserved better, but it really doesn’t matter which side of the divide you land on when there’s no chance it’ll be acknowledged by Marvel Studios, never mind rebooted.