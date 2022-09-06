A thrilling twin tale has already racked up over 90 million watch hours on Netflix

Finding an appetizing new series is enough to make your toes curl. Truth be told, Netflix is undoubtedly the most popular streaming platform in the game today, and the corporate giant is certainly no stranger to generating a multitude of original television series that not only perform well for the service, but that become the talk of the town amongst eagle-eyed subscribers. And with an abundance of shows capturing widespread attention, perhaps there is no Netflix series more popular at this point in time than Echoes.

Created by Vanessa Gazy, Netflix’s latest thrilling series centers around identical twin sisters Leni and Gina, who switched lives and identities during their childhood, essentially creating a double life scenario where the duo sneakily share spouses, houses, and family life. However, when Gina unexpectedly disappears, Leni is left desperate to solve the jaw-dropping puzzle and regain a dash of normalcy. Echoes stars Michelle Monaghan, who portrays both twins and delivers a standout performance in the much-discussed series.

via Netflix

Despite just debuting on the platform a little over three weeks ago, the Monaghan vehicle has already successfully resonated with crime-hungry subscribers on Netflix. As per FlixPatrol, the mind-boggling show has accumulated over 90 million watch hours on the streaming service in countries all around the world, which additionally catapulted the series into the Netflix Top 10.

Although the critical consensus for the show hasn’t been entirely positive, seeing as the show currently stands with a lackluster 25 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, the overall intrigue from subscribers has been steady and allowed the series to reach triumphant heights on the service.