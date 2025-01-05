We (finally) have a date for the ‘It’s Always Sunny’ and ‘Abbott Elementary’ crossover episode

Since its debut on Dec. 7, 2021, Abbott Elementary has built a strong and loyal fanbase with the sitcom steady rising ABC’s comedy pipeline to fill the void left by Modern Family.

Season 4 kicked off earlier this fall on Oct. 9 with the core cast – Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford James – back roaming the halls. While Abbott perhaps hasn’t been around long enough yet to rise to the level of comedic predecessors Modern Family or The Office, this season promises one epic arc that could vault it into the upper echelon of 21st-century sitcoms.

That, of course, is the highly-anticipated crossover episode featuring the stars of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Here’s everything we know about when exactly fans of both shows can expect to see Abbott Elementary’s teachers rub elbows with our favorite misfits from Paddy’s Pub. WATCH: Abbott Elementary Season 4, now streaming on Hulu

When is the Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode?

While speaking at San Diego Comic-Con this summer, Abbott creator Quinta Brunson revealed that this season of Abbott Elementary would feature a crossover episode with a beloved series. On Oct. 3, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and co-creator Rob McElhenney revealed that his cast had filmed the episode with the cast of Abbott.

McElhenney did not offer any details about the episode of even caption the photos he shared on social media. Besides Brunson and McElhenney, the photos feature Abbott stars Tyler James Williams, who plays Gregory, and William Stanford Davis, who portrays Mr. Johnson. Always Sunny actors Danny DeVito and Charlie Day are also in the photos. Since then, its been confirmed that the crossover episode will be the ninth episode of this season. And though we have official release dates for the first eight episodes of this season — episodes seven and eight will air on Dec. 4 — we do not yet have details for the rest of season 4.

After weeks of speculation, the air date for the crossover episode was revealed to be Thursday, Jan. 8. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Jan. 3, McElhenney told the outlet that the crossover allowed the Always Sunny cast to play with their characters a bit to fit with Abbott’s documentary-style format. “That’s what allowed for us to still be authentic and step into the world of Abbott because these characters are going into a school and they’re constantly monitored by cameras, so they would put on an act,” he explained. “If we’re not acting the way that our Sunny characters would, it’s because we know we’re being filmed and we’re putting it on the show.”

“We might not use the same language. We might not make our intentions so obvious or known. We might not be wearing our id on our sleeves. Conversely, when they came over to us, we thought it would be fun to see what their characters would be like when the bell rings and the cameras are not on them,” he continued.

Will Abbott Elementary characters also appear on It’s Always Sunny?

Yes! In a fun twist, Variety reported that what was once believed to be one crossover episode will actually be two, and Abbott Elementary characters will also visit It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

It’s Always Sunny star Kaitlin Olson told the outlet that the show’s teams enjoyed their work together. “It was very fun,” she said, “And they’ll be jumping into our world in a couple of weeks, which is very exciting. So it’s been really fun for both of our casts to be able to do, them a cable show and us a network show.” New episodes of Abbott Elementary air Wednesdays on ABC at 9:30 pm ET. Fans can stream also stream it live on Sling or watch the next day on-demand on Hulu. All 16 seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are streaming on Hulu.

