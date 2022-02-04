Comedian Adam Carolla sat down with Sean Hannity on Thursday night, where he made some eyebrow-raising remarks about U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) that caused even the Fox News host to bristle.

“Here’s a quick thought experiment,” Carolla started off, so you really knew what was about to come out of the former Man Show host’s mouth was gonna be fire. “If AOC was fat and in her 60s, would anyone listen to another thing she ever said?”

“Oh, boy. You’re going to step in that one,” Hannity countered, asking what exactly Carolla meant by his thought experiment. “Is it because she’s young and — what?”

“Yes, she’s young, she’s vibrant, she’s beautiful, and everyone’s always putting a camera and a mic in her face,” Carolla continued, saying the quiet part out loud. “But her opinions are idiotic 95 percent of the time. And I don’t think, if she was a middle-aged heavyset woman, anyone would care what she had to say.”

Yet, Hannity was still not on board.

“I’m not so sure I agree,” the host added. “Now, I will say this. You can criticize her ideas, and I do. I think the Green New Deal is madness and insanity, but she’s got the whole Democratic Party following her.”

“In my opinion, she’s way more powerful than Speaker Pelosi,” Hannity continued. “And if she and the squad decide Speaker Pelosi’s out, I think she could probably be speaker. If she challenges Chuck Schumer in New York, I think she has a good shot at beating him. Maybe I’m wrong.”

“Look, I agree with you,” Carolla added. “I’m just saying, if she was fat and old I don’t think TMZ would be chasing her around with a camera.”

Wow, what a cool and insightful thought experiment, Adam! But shockingly, Twitter largely disagreed.

Author Ellen Hopkins demanded to know who this Adam Carolla person is, and why anyone would care about his opinions of AOC.

Who TF is Adam Carolla, and why should any thinking person give one half-fart about his opinion of AOC? https://t.co/oXMzjfScmv — Ellen Hopkins (@EllenHopkinsLit) February 4, 2022

“Well, right-wingers probably wouldn’t be as obsessed with her anyway,” tweeted writer and editor Robert Schlesinger.

Well, right-wingers probably wouldn’t be as obsessed with her anyway. https://t.co/73Fh5h4dXj — Robert Schlesinger🖖 (@rschles) February 4, 2022

“Ah, sexism,” added CNN host S. E. Cupp.

Ah, sexism:

“She’s young, she’s vibrant, she’s beautiful, and everybody’s always putting a camera in her face. But her opinions are idiotic 95% of the time. And I don’t think if she was a middle-aged, heavyset woman anyone would care what she had to say.” https://t.co/tJ1YAKxJ5L — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 4, 2022

Another user evoked an old tweet to point out that if anything, Carolla just proved AOC correct.

Adam Carolla on Hannity proving AOC correct. pic.twitter.com/psukcGb6cM — Monkey Chunk (@ChunkMonkeys) February 4, 2022

Journalist Molly Jong-Fast refused to even acknowledge the clip.

I’m not retweeting that dumb adam carolla clip where he clout chases Aoc. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 4, 2022

“Adam Carolla is Jimmy Kimmel’s Wario,” quipped the Volatile Mermaid Twitter account.

Adam Carolla is Jimmy Kimmel’s Wario. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 4, 2022

Carolla’s former co-host Jimmy Kimmel also made headlines over his late-night remarks on Thursday — but Kimmel for chastising Fox for having Rudy Giuliani be a contestant on The Masked Singer. Those Man Show reunions must get more and more awkward by the passing year.