After 46 Emmy nominations and no wins, ‘Better Call Saul’ says there’s always next year

The Emmys have come and gone, and while no one was slapped in the face there were some other disappointments. One of the biggest was for fans and people involved in the hit show Better Call Saul, which was nominated for 46 Emmys and didn’t win one.

The official Twitter page for the show, despite the seemingly crushing loss, remained optimistic about the whole ordeal. “Remember, the final 6 episodes of #BetterCallSaul are eligible for next year’s #Emmys,” the account said, along with a gif of actor Jonathan Banks saying “It’s a waiting game.”

Remember, the final 6 episodes of #BetterCallSaul are eligible for next year's #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/58SClXZkKX — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) September 13, 2022

There’s a pretty good track record for shows or movies being recognized during their final seasons. The final Lord of The Rings trilogy movie, The Return of The King, famously won every single category it was nominated in at the Academy Awards after the first two films were nominated but didn’t win.

Of course, fans were not happy about the perceived snub. “Me wasting my entire morning/afternoon to watch the emmys only for better call saul to go empty handed,” one Twitter user said.

me wasting my entire morning/afternoon to watch the emmys only for better call saul to go empty handed pic.twitter.com/vAgtx3gasM — ava 🚬 (@cottgewhorfairy) September 13, 2022

It wasn’t for a lack of nominations, either. The show got nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Rhea Seehorn was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress, Bob Odenkirk was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor, and writer Thomas Schnauz was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. This puts the show at an impressive 46 noms total, but the stinging reality of no wins.

Even actor Michael McKean chimed in with an “f that noise” tweet.

Well, fuck that noise. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 13, 2022

Better Call Saul is a prequel to Breaking Bad and follows the adventures and tragedies of Jimmy McGill, a lawyer who goes from con man to lawyer to lawyer con man. The final season is currently airing on AMC. Something tells me the show will be singing a more celebratory tune next year.