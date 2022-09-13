‘Better Call Saul’ didn’t win a single award at the 2022 Emmys and fans are seething

The 2022 Emmy Awards came and went, with the best of the best in TV coming together to celebrate the industry’s biggest achievements of the year. However, one fanbase in particular is feeling shortchanged, with the cast and crew of the critically acclaimed Better Call Saul going home empty-handed.

me wasting my entire morning/afternoon to watch the emmys only for better call saul to go empty handed pic.twitter.com/vAgtx3gasM — ava 🚬 (@cottgewhorfairy) September 13, 2022

The series itself was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Bob Odenkirk for Outstanding Lead Actor, and Rhea Seehorn Outstanding Supporting Actress, among a list of other nominations we could spend pages upon pages listing out. Yet, not a single accolade went to the hugely popular Breaking Bad spinoff.

Well, fuck that noise. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 13, 2022

Fans of the show waited with bated breath all night for their favorite show to get some recognition, but it never came to be.

Better Call Saul fans watching #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/g9pNwMF8U3 — better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) September 13, 2022

Despite having both audience and critic scores above 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, it would seem the Television Academy thinks the likes of Squid Game, Ted Lasso and Ozark are more worthy candidates for one of TV’s highest honors.

Better Call Saul: *exists*



The television academy: pic.twitter.com/tSqOo30obF — chimp with a machine gun (@ethan_2K2) September 13, 2022

Better Call Saul ended its six-season run last month, and showrunner Vince Gilligan confirmed he will not be revisiting the universe of Breaking Bad again any time soon. At least the original series will always be flush with accolades, getting 16 Emmys under its belt before ending its run.