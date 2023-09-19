After 7 months of uncertainty, Netflix renews a hit mystery thriller for another season, albeit with a cost-cutting caveat

You’d have thought one of Netflix’s most reliably popular genres would be safe from the streaming service’s haphazard methodology for canceling or renewing original shows, but it’s only taken seven whole months for confirmation to arrive that The Law According to Lidia Poët will be back for another round.

It might not jump out as a global sensation, but the numbers tell a different story when you consider it debuted on the Top 10 in a whopping 70 countries back in February, securing the number one spot in 19 of them, which by any measurable metric constitutes a worldwide smash hit.

via Netflix

The downside is that according to What’s on Netflix, the budget has been slashed by almost €2 million the second time around, so it’s maybe best not to expect the Italian-language mystery thriller to be quite as epic as it was during its first batch of episodes.

Either way, the many subscribers who found themselves engrossed by Matilda De Angelis’ turn as the title character – the first female lawyer in the country’s modern history who saw her disbarring serve as the catalyst for sweeping reform to the Italian legal system – will be thrilled to know The Law According to Lidia Poët isn’t just on its way back to screens, but shooting is expected to wrap on season 2 as early as next month.

It’s impossible to deny the appeal of the crime story to users everywhere, and anyone who can’t get enough will be able to sleep soundly knowing one of its most popular recent additions isn’t dead yet.