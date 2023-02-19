Right on cue, another Netflix murder mystery makes history on the Top 10 in 70 countries

Just when you thought Netflix might be running out of ways to satiate the voracious demand for murder mystery, along comes The Law According to Lidia Poët to assuage any doubts that the well might even be coming close to starting to run dry.

As per FlixPatrol, the true-life dramatization of a pivotal moment in history has become the second most-watched TV series on the platform’s worldwide charts, having cracked the Top 10 in 70 countries around the globe since being made available this past Wednesday. In addition, it’s the number one episodic offering in 19 of those nations, so we’ve officially got another international sensation on our hands.

via Netflix

Matilda De Angelis plays the title character, who was the first female Italian lawyer in modern history, and found her disbarring serving as the catalyst for a sweeping movement that eventually allowed women to ascend to public office and practice law in the country in the late 1800s.

However, the miniseries unfolds before then, tracking Lidia as she assists criminal suspects by seeking the truth behind the accusations. Working in tandem with a journalist who hands over classified information that leads directly to a seedy underbelly located just under the glamorous surface of Turin, forcing her path directly into the attempted overturning of a wrongful murder conviction.

Not quite a whodunnit on the scale of Knives Out: A Glass Onion Mystery or the fourth season of You, The Law According to Lidia Poët has nonetheless strengthened the humble murder mystery’s status as arguably Netflix’s hottest genre.