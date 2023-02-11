Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries

The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.

The first three seasons of the global sensation followed Penn Badgely’s Joe Goldberg doing his best to ensure that his penchant for stalking and murder didn’t end up in his capture and/or incarceration, but the latest batch of episodes has completely flipped the script. This time around, our charismatic killer has transformed from hunter to hunted, plunging him into a brand new situation.

You exploded in popularity to become one of Netflix’s biggest in-house exclusives once the company acquired the rights to produce additional seasons, making it very easy to forget that it originally aired on Lifetime. These days, it’s guaranteed to be one of pop culture’s top talking points, and the discussion is well underway after Joe returned to the summit of the platform’s charts.

Per FlixPatrol, it’s taken You only 24 hours to breach the Top 10 in a mighty 89 countries around the world, and that includes no less than 59 number one debuts. Needless to say, the month-long wait for Part 2 is going to be excruciating, especially when all of the cards have now been laid on the table for a cat-and-mouse game that threatens to throw Joe for a loop in more ways than one, because he’s never encountered anybody before that’s had him figured out from the start.