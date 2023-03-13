After the Oscars, ‘Star trek’ star Gates McFadden makes it clear who her favorite winner was

Michelle Yeoh isn’t the only person ecstatic over her historic win during the 95th annual Academy Awards. Actress and choreographer Gates McFadden couldn’t contain her joy as she took to her social media platform, where she praised the veteran Asian star on her Best Actress win at Sunday night’s ceremony.

“Thrilling win for #MichelleYeoh!! Congratulations!! Brava!!” McFadden — best known for her role as Dr. Beverly Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation — wrote on Twitter early Monday morning, before praising the Everything Everywhere All at Once star stating, “She has always blown me away! superb actor, gorgeous, impeccable taste—but on TOP of that, her physicality and focus put her in the stratosphere! #icon.”

Many online followers appeared to be “in complete agreement with every word,” McFadden expressed in her heartwarming post.

During last night’s event, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Yeoh became the first openly Asian star to win the Oscar for Best Actress, the first Malaysian to succeed in any category, and the second woman of color to win Best Actress after Halle Berry in 2002 for her role in Monster’s Ball.

The 60-year-old Hollywood star delivered a powerful speech while accepting the prestigious trophy stating, “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility. This is proof that dreams dream big and dreams do come true.” She added, “And ladies, don’t let anyone ever tell you you’re past your prime.”

Yeoh beat out several heavy hitters, including past Oscars winner Cate Blanchett for her work in Tár, Michelle Williams for Steven Speilberg’s The Fabelmans, Ana de Armas for her performance in Blonde, and Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie.