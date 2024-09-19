‘Agatha All Along’ just gave us our new favorite spooky bop in time for Halloween 2024

We didn’t think Marvel could outdo “Agatha All Along” (the song, not the show) but they might just have with a new original song that was featured in its full glory on the second episode of Agatha All Along (the show, not the song) with a resounding performance by its witchy cast.

Recommended Videos

We’re immediately informed this song will play a significant role in the series when the first episode opens with the titular character — Agatha, still convinced she’s Westview resident Agnes trapped in a Mare of Easttown-inspired crime drama — hum it on the way to a crime scene, only for its instrumental to soar as the score of the succeeding sequence. Soon, the opening credits roll around and we’re introduced to the “True Crime” version of the tune, which is really just a Gothic Country cover by a male singer with a deep, twangy voice, in the style of True Detective‘s iconic theme “Far from Any Road” by The Handsome Family.

By the time the song is played again in episode two, sung acapella by Agatha’s coven, it’s hard to get it out of your head. And now we may or may not have been playing it on a loop all day.

What is the name of the song the coven in Agatha All Along sings and is it on streaming?

This sick tune we have been waffling on about is called “The Ballad of The Witches’ Road” and we’re happy to inform you that it is available, in all versions, on all platforms, for you to listen to your heart’s content. That includes Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

In the show, the ballad functions as a summoning spell to open a door to the Witches’ Road when sung by all members of the coven, in harmony. But it is also a manual for how to make it through in one piece. “All that’s wrong is right” is one clue, while “I stray not from the path” is more like a warning.

Spotify informs us that the “True Crime” version of the song is actually performed by Birmingham, Alabama rock singer Matthew Mayfield. The main cast of Agatha All Along is credited for the “Sacred Chant Version,” and both songs can be found in the album Songs from Agatha All Along (Episodes 1 & 2) by Agatha All Along – Cast. You can also stream an unofficial “Epic Version” cover of the track by London-based collective L’Orchestra Cinematique if that’s more your speed.

“The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” was written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, also known as The Lopezes, also known as the couple behind iconic film soundtracks like Frozen, Frozen II, and Coco. Most importantly, however, they were the people who gave us “Agatha All Along” in WandaVision, so it’s pretty easy to see why Kevin Feige and Jac Schaeffer brought them back for another round. Also credited as writers are Andrew Asemokai, Cristophe Beck, and Michael Paraskevas, while Fernand Bos helped the Lopezes in production.

“From the very beginning, [Schaeffer] told us it’s going to be this ballad,” Robert Lopez said in a Disney Plus featurette about the music in Agatha All Along, with Kristen adding, “‘The Ballad of The Witches Road’ is the backbone to this clever, mysterious and joyful journey.” It’s also a certified bop. They’ve done it again!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy