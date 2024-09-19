‘Agatha All Along’: Every witch in Agatha’s coven, explained

Marvel Studios’ long-awaited supernatural series, Agatha All Along, has finally hit Disney Plus, and it’s fair to say it was worth the months of patience.

The first two episodes reintroduced several characters from WandaVision — including, of course, Kathryn Hahn’s delightfully wicked eponymous character, Agatha Harkness — and introduced us to others for the first time, all of whom seem destined to spellbind us for the next month or so. It feels like a brilliant addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first two episodes bring us Agatha’s coven as she desperately tries to evade the feared Salem Seven while venturing down the dangerous Witches’ Road alongside them.

Agatha Harkness

Image via Disney Plus

The titular witch and the one Agatha All Along character everyone already knows very well is Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness. She began the new series still trapped in the spell Wanda Maximoff placed her under at the climax of 2021’s WandaVision, playing the role of Agnes O’Connor, a detective in Westview.

However, with the help of Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal and Joe Locke’s Teen, she snaps out of it, becoming Harkness again. Realizing her powers have disappeared, she vows to get them back by putting together a coven and journeying down the dangerous and legendary Witches’ Road.

Teen

Image via Disney Plus

“Teen” is the only known name (at present, in-universe, at least) of a 16-year-old Agatha Harkness fanboy who turned up at her house in the first episode of Agatha All Along. Played by Joe Locke, he broke in to help her escape Wanda Maximoff’s spell before announcing he wanted to join her journey down the fabled Witches’ Road.

Teen is confirmed to be gay, as his “Boyf” called him during episode two. When he says his name, a sigil hex prevents others from hearing it. However, given that Maria Dizzia and Paul Adelstein have been cast as Rebecca and Jeff Kaplan, it’s believed he’s actually Billy Kaplan — Rebecca and Jeff’s son and the comic book character Wiccan. All will surely be revealed soon.

Jennifer Kale

Image via Disney Plus

Played by Sasheer Zamata, Jennifer Kale is a potions expert and member of Harkness’s coven. Harkness finds her powerless and working in her own wellness store. After struggling to convince her to join her coven, the revelation of a lawsuit being filed against her company convinces her to return to her witchy ways.

In Marvel’s comic books, Kale is a prominent character. She is a cousin of Johnny Blaze and an apprentice of Dakimh the Enchanter. She’s been part of teams like the Legion of Night, the Midnight Sons, and the Witches. She’s associated with Doctor Strange, Howard the Duck, and Man-Thing.

Alice Wu-Gulliver

Image via Disney Plus

Ali Ahn’s Alice Wu-Gulliver is a blood witch, which means she’s the child of a witch. Her expertise lies in protection. Her mother is the goddess of rock, Lorna Wu, who wrote “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” (a song sung by Harkness’ coven to gain them access to said road in episode two). Lorna Wu was also ironically lost to the Witches’ Road, which is why Wu-Gulliver ultimately decided to join Harkness’ coven on their journey after initially refusing when Harkness found her working in a mall.

She’s based on the comic character Alice Gulliver, a detective in the Hong Kong police with powers inherited from her mother, August Wu of the Coral Shore. Gulliver was an ally of Wanda Maximoff, who used the name “The Wu.”

Lilia Calderu

Image via Disney Plus

Lilia Calderu, played by Patti LuPone, is a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose primary skill is divination. Harkness finds her working as a clairvoyant as she and Teen journey out of Westview looking for coven recruits. Their encounter revealed the complete list of witches Harkness needed to access the Witches’ Road, one of whom happens to be Calderu herself.

In the comic books, Calderu is a descendant of both the first Baron Mordo and the legendary sorcerer Cagliostro. As a consequence of the latter connection, she’s also the leader of a coven tasked with guarding the powerful Book of Cagliostro.

Sharon Davis

Image via Disney Plus

MCU audiences were first introduced to Debra Jo Rupp’s character in WandaVision when she portrayed “Mrs. Hart” in the mystical sitcom world created by Wanda Maximoff. Now that the hex has worn off, she’s just her normal self, Westview resident Sharon Davis. When Harkness learned that Rio Vidal (who wants to kill her) was one of the witches she’d need to recruit for her coven’s journey down the Witches’ Road, she sought a replacement and decided Davis would do.

There’s no comic book precedent for this character — she’s an MCU original — but we may discover that Davis possesses some latent magical powers, as she played her part in the musical ritual that collectively granted the group access to the Witches’ Road.

Rio Vidal

Image via Disney Plus

We currently know very little about Rio Vidal, but we do know she has a history with Harkness — one that’s quite possibly romantic. Played by the fabulous Aubrey Plaza, Vidal clearly had a falling out with Harkness. She currently wants to kill her, and Harkness refuses to recruit her to her coven when the list of names she needs is magically revealed.

Fans have their theories about who she might be. The fact she’s a green witch means this list includes the Earth goddess Gaea and Dian (the male Emerald Warlock in the comic books). The devilish Mephisto has also been suggested. However, the latest theories see her as Morgan le Fay (the comic character based on the Arthurian legend) or a female version of Blackheart (a demon previously played by Wes Bentley in 2007’s Ghost Rider) — the latter stemming from the reveal that Vidal has a “black heart.” Given that Plaza has teased an “amazing” character twist, any of those suggestions are plausible.

