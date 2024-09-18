‘I’m calling it: Mephisto’: Aubrey Plaza just let slip that her Marvel character is more important than we thought, and MCU fans have thoughts

WandaVision really started Marvel’s streaming era exactly as it would continue — by fueling wild fan theories that were destined not to pay off. Who could forget that MCU fans were once convinced — and I mean, convinced — that Mephisto was going to be outed as the show’s ultimate big bad, only for all nine episodes to go by without even a hint of hellfire?

But could spin-off Agatha All Along finally deliver on what the fans wanted all along? Yup, here we go again because a teasing comment from star Aubrey Plaza has got people once again thinking that Mephisto could be on his (or, perhaps, her) way to the MCU. On the purple carpet of the show’s world premiere, the actress hinted at a big surprise to come in the later episodes — one which may just blow the fandom’s collective mind.

“I’m just so happy they let me play this character,” Plaza gushed, before saying a little bit more than she probably should. “I can’t spoil it, but what happens, the reveal, is pretty amazing, and I think the fans especially, they’re gonna go crazy.”

Aubrey Plaza teases a ‘amazing reveal’ about her character Rio Vidal in #AgathaAllAlong 👀 pic.twitter.com/714pQ0Gmi2 — Agatha Harkness News (@AgathaHNews) September 17, 2024

So, what do we currently know about Plaza’s Agatha role? She’s Rio Vidal, a green-garbed sorceress who crawls up out of the ground to join Agatha’s assembled coven when they embark upon a quest across the Witches Road. From glimpses in the trailer, it’s clear that Rio will end up betraying Agatha and company. What’s interesting about her, however, is that there is no one named Rio Vidal in the pages of Marvel Comics. Could her name hide a secret meaning?

Hear me out: she’s “RIO VIDAL,” which, when spelled backward is “LADI VOIR,” or “Lady of Sight,” so… actually I don’t know where I’m going with this pic.twitter.com/auN6pJzhu7 — Pharaoh of X (@PharaohOfX) September 17, 2024

Some are intrigued by her emerald wardrobe — what if Plaza is actually playing Polaris, Magneto’s daughter (and Wanda Maximoff’s sometime sister) in the comics?

RECEIPT THEORY https://t.co/MdyZGnilLM — 𝕽 𝖊 𝖛 𝖊 𝖗 𝖘 𝖊⚡️🎃 𝕲 𝖔 𝖇 𝖑 𝖎 𝖓 (@ReverseGoblin) September 18, 2024

There’s one big idea that’s catching fire among fans, however, and once again it looks like it’s going to be hard to stamp out. Who the devil could Rio Vidal really be? What about the devil himself?

what if she’s actually meph- https://t.co/ivAPnALjfm — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 17, 2024

I’m calling it: Mephisto — 🍍🌺 𝔹𝕦𝕕𝕕𝕙𝕒 ℂ𝕠𝕞𝕚𝕔𝕤™️🇺🇦 🇵🇸 (@Bodhi_Tweets) September 17, 2024

If she’s Mephisto they’ll be going crazy alright… — The Screen Rebel (Nerd News) (@TheScreenRebel) September 17, 2024

As we’ve previously discussed, the trailers have offered a glimpse at what looks to be a feminine demonic figure engulfed in flames — was this our first look at Mephisto Mephista?

i mean, they kind of spoiled it a bit in the trailer — Cursed☠️ (@velde101) September 17, 2024

It has to be said that Plaza does have a precedent for playing an apparent ally to the main character in a weird, quirky Marvel show, only to be outed as a demonic, malevolent villain in disguise — anyone who watched the underrated gem that is Legion knows what I’m talking about. Plus, I think we can all agree that Plaza would absolutely eat up the screen if she got to unleash her inner Satan.

However, it’s important to note that Agatha was developed alongside Ironheart, which has previously been reported to star Sacha Baron Cohen as Mephisto. If this is accurate, the character would surely be off-limits to the makers of this show, even if he is a demon who can take different forms. Unless the Baron Cohen rumors were deliberately planted by the studio to obscure the truth of Plaza’s role. If so, we’d have to hand it to Marvel — that would be a hell of a move.

